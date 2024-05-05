Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Synaptics Releases DisplayLink 6.0 USB Graphics Driver Package For Linux
This out-of-tree binary driver continues catering to Ubuntu use and allows the latest DisplayLink USB graphics adapters to be supported. With the DisplayLink USB Graphics Software for Ubuntu v6.0 release, there is new hardware support, initial compatibility with the Linux 6.9 kernel, and support for DP++ HDMI video.
The DisplayLink 6.0 Linux driver release notes cite the changes in this version as:
- DL-7xxx: Support for DP++ (HDMI) video
- DL-7xxx: Added Unigraf UCD-400/500 for DisplayPort compliance testing
- DL-6xxx series: incorrect image at 2560x1440@60 on some DisplayPort monitors
- Added preliminary support for kernel 6.9
- General stability updates and bug fixes
Those making use of DisplayLink USB graphics devices whether it be docks, USB-C monitors, or other devices, and wanting to use this driver can find it on Synaptics.com.