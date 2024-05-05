Synaptics Releases DisplayLink 6.0 USB Graphics Driver Package For Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 May 2024
HARDWARE
Synaptics this week published a big update to their out-of-tree graphics driver package for DisplayLink USB graphics.

This out-of-tree binary driver continues catering to Ubuntu use and allows the latest DisplayLink USB graphics adapters to be supported. With the DisplayLink USB Graphics Software for Ubuntu v6.0 release, there is new hardware support, initial compatibility with the Linux 6.9 kernel, and support for DP++ HDMI video.

USB monitor


The DisplayLink 6.0 Linux driver release notes cite the changes in this version as:
- DL-7xxx: Support for DP++ (HDMI) video
- DL-7xxx: Added Unigraf UCD-400/500 for DisplayPort compliance testing
- DL-6xxx series: incorrect image at 2560x1440@60 on some DisplayPort monitors
- Added preliminary support for kernel 6.9
- General stability updates and bug fixes

Those making use of DisplayLink USB graphics devices whether it be docks, USB-C monitors, or other devices, and wanting to use this driver can find it on Synaptics.com.
