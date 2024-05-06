AlmaLinux 9.4 Released With Support For Hardware Deprecated By RHEL

Following last week's release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 stable, the AlmaLinux crew today announced AlmaLinux 9.4.

AlmaLinux 9.4 is out as the newest version of this popular community-driven downstream of RHEL. AlmaLinux 9.4 is derived from the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 sources. AlmaLinux/RHEL 9.4 brings Intel Data Streaming Accelerator driver into a fully supported state, Intel SGX is now fully supported, NVMe over TCP being a tech preview feature, Python 3.12 can be optionally installed, and many other upgrades available as well as some new module streams.

AlmaLinux 9


With AlmaLinux 9.4, they have restored support for older hardware deprecated by Red Hat with upstream RHEL. With AlmaLinux 9.4 the restored hardware support in this Linux OS includes the following drivers and hardware:
aacraid - Dell PERC2, 2/Si, 3/Si, 3/Di, Adaptec Advanced Raid Products, HP NetRAID-4M, IBM ServeRAID & ICP SCSI
be2iscsi - Emulex OneConnectOpen-iSCSI for BladeEngine 2 and 3 adapters
hpsa - HP Smart Array Controller
lpfc - Emulex LightPulse Fibre Channel SCSI
megaraid_sas - Broadcom MegaRAID SAS
mlx4_core - Mellanox Gen2 and ConnectX-2 adapters
mpt3sas - LSI MPT Fusion SAS 3.0
mptsas - Fusion MPT SAS Host
qla2xxx - QLogic Fibre Channel HBA
qla4xxx - QLogic iSCSI HBA

Downloads and more details on the AlmaLinux 9.4 release via AlmaLinux.org.
