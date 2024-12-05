Redox OS Makes Progress On Emulator Support, Better Documentation & Hardware Fixes

The Rust-based Redox OS original open-source operating system project is out with a new status report to detail the enhancements they have made over the past several weeks.The November 2024 status report for Redox OS is out today to highlight the various improvements they've made to this open-source Rust OS. Some of the latest highlights include:- A Redox OS developer has executed the RISC-V version of Redox Server from the RVVM RISC-V emulator running on an x86_64 version of the Redox OS desktop:

- There's now a guide for compiling Redox under Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).- Fixing a bug to allow Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" CPUs to boot with USB keyboard support.- Many more features implemented for the Relibc libc implementation.- Various other bug fixes and improvements.- Improving the Redox OS documentation. COSMIC Alpha 4 was released today and Redox has already bundled up COSMIC Editor, Files, Terminal, and Store.Read the full report over on Redox-OS.org