Mesa's Venus Vulkan Driver Updated To Allow QEMU Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 5 May 2024 at 06:20 AM EDT. 8 Comments
Mesa's Venus Vulkan driver has made cross-device functionality optional in order to enable QEMU support for this open-source driver for virtualized environments.

Dmitry Osipenko of Collabora authored the merge request to relax the requirements around cross-device functionality so that this Venus driver can work under QEMU. Osipenko explained in the patch:
Cross-device is a virtio-gpu feature that enables sharing host blob dma-bufs with other virtio devices, like virtio-wl or virtio-video. This feature is mainly used by ChromeOS and not required if there is no dma-buf sharing. Venus has a hard requirement for the cross-device feature.

Qemu doesn't support cross-device. Relax cross-device feature requirement by making it optional, allowing Venus to work on Qemu.

Mesa's Venus driver is a VirtIO-GPU protocol for Vulkan command serialization that works with the Virglrenderer. This change will be part of next quarter's Mesa 24.2 release.
