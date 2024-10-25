Cloud Hypervisor 42 Released With SVE/SVE2 Support For AArch64 Guests

Cloud Hypervisor 42.0 is out as the newest update of this open-source, Rust-based hypervisor that began as an Intel software project but is now developed by a number of different organizations from Arm to Microsoft.While Intel does continue contributing to Cloud Hypervisor, with Cloud Hypervisor 42 the shiny new feature is on the ARM side: SVE/SVE2 guest support on AArch64. When running on ARM systems with Scalable Vector Extension SVE/SVE2 support, that functionality can now be exposed to Cloud Hypervisor guest VMs.Cloud Hypervisor 42.0 also reduces latency notification when rate limited, fixes virtio-console resizing, and a number of other fixes.

Downloads and more details on the Cloud Hypervisor 42.0 release via GitHub