Cloud Hypervisor 42 Released With SVE/SVE2 Support For AArch64 Guests

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 25 October 2024 at 06:44 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Cloud Hypervisor 42.0 is out as the newest update of this open-source, Rust-based hypervisor that began as an Intel software project but is now developed by a number of different organizations from Arm to Microsoft.

While Intel does continue contributing to Cloud Hypervisor, with Cloud Hypervisor 42 the shiny new feature is on the ARM side: SVE/SVE2 guest support on AArch64. When running on ARM systems with Scalable Vector Extension SVE/SVE2 support, that functionality can now be exposed to Cloud Hypervisor guest VMs.

Cloud Hypervisor 42.0 also reduces latency notification when rate limited, fixes virtio-console resizing, and a number of other fixes.

Cloud Hypervisor logo


Downloads and more details on the Cloud Hypervisor 42.0 release via GitHub.
