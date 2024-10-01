VirtIO-GPU Vulkan Support Approaching Upstream QEMU

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 30 October 2024 at 06:01 AM EDT.
Support for making use of Vulkan with VirtIO-GPU while using QEMU could very soon be upstream.

Linaro developer Alex Bennée posted the patches on Tuesday for pulling into upstream QEMU for handling VirtIO-GPU Vulkan support. This follows Mesa's Venus Vulkan driver being updated to allow QEMU support. Separately, last month saw Gfxstream merged into Mesa for Vulkan virtualization as another effort.

The set of patches include Venus context support for VirtIO-GPU, Virgl resource management for VirtIO-GPU, and a variety of other changes needed to get this Vulkan support working under QEMU when paired with the latest Virglrenderer and Mesa.

Those interested in this work can currently find the PULL patches on the mailing list but in short order will hopefully all be merged into upstream QEMU Git.
