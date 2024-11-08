Mesa 24.3 Code Branched, Mesa 25.0 Enters Development
Mesa 24.3 feature development is now over and Mesa 25.0 has entered development with Mesa Git.
Mesa 24.3 is going to be a big quarterly feature release with many Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver improvements, better Apple Silicon OpenGL and Vulkan driver support, numerous performance optimizations, enhanced Rusticl OpenCL capabilities, Vulkan FIFO support on Wayland, initial Intel Xe3 enablement for Panther Lake, the NVIDIA NVK driver is increasingly more capable, removal of the OpenMAX API, Gfxstream was merged, robust Lunar Lake and Battlemage Xe2 support, refinements to the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver code, and many other improvements as detailed across dozens of articles on Phoronix.
Mesa 24.3 is especially heavy as originally it was supposed to be branched with its feature freeze back on 16 October. But due to release management woes it wasn't until yesterday, 7 November, that it was branched. Thus around one month's worth of extra feature code making it into this quarterly series.
With the original release schedule we would have seen Mesa 24.3 likely released this week, but instead just kicking off the cycle. The Mesa 24.3-rc1 release also hasn't been made yet that usually happens as soon as the branch point is created. Hopefully that Mesa 24.3-rc1 release manages to get tagged soon to encourage more users to begin testing this big feature release.
Once that happens it will be a few weeks worth of release candidates before Mesa 24.3 is declared ready to ship... Mesa 24.3.0 will likely be out in 3~4 weeks but if seeing the usual release delays it may get dragged out by a few extra weeks and further into December.
In any case the Mesa 24.3 code is now branched and Mesa 25.0-devel is the mainline Git code.
