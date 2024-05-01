Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
GNOME Shell's Layout Being Improved For Smaller Displays
This Week In GNOME is out with their latest issue to recap the weekly highlights in the GNOME space. The Sovereign Tech Fund investment continues to help various ongoing security-related improvements to the GNOME desktop as well as greater accessibility. As part of the STF funding is a new merge request by developer Jonas Dreßlerr to make GNOME Shell's overview spacings dynamic and to tweak them and allowing the dash to use a larger icon size. The focus here is on making the GNOME Shell work better for smaller displays / lower screen resolutions.
These GNOME Shell tweaks should make the GNOME desktop work better such as with 1366 x 768 displays that is the most common resolution currently across Africa, South America, and India.
More details on other GNOME code changes in recent days can be found via This Week In GNOME.