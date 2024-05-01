GNOME Shell's Layout Being Improved For Smaller Displays

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 4 May 2024 at 07:00 AM EDT. 12 Comments
There's been a lot of improvements coming about in the GNOME desktop space thanks to the ongoing Sovereign Tech Fund and other initiatives toward GNOME 47.

This Week In GNOME is out with their latest issue to recap the weekly highlights in the GNOME space. The Sovereign Tech Fund investment continues to help various ongoing security-related improvements to the GNOME desktop as well as greater accessibility. As part of the STF funding is a new merge request by developer Jonas Dreßlerr to make GNOME Shell's overview spacings dynamic and to tweak them and allowing the dash to use a larger icon size. The focus here is on making the GNOME Shell work better for smaller displays / lower screen resolutions.

Before and After GNOME Shell desktop


These GNOME Shell tweaks should make the GNOME desktop work better such as with 1366 x 768 displays that is the most common resolution currently across Africa, South America, and India.

More details on other GNOME code changes in recent days can be found via This Week In GNOME.
