KDE Readies More Changes For Next Month's Plasma 6.1

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 4 May 2024 at 06:23 AM EDT. 18 Comments
KDE
KDE developers have been busy the first few days of May with all eyes shifting to the upcoming Plasma 6.1 desktop.

Plasma 6.1 is already due for release around the middle of next month (18 June). KDE developers have been busy landing more code for Plasma 6.1 while also preparing for the next Plasma 6.0 point release. Some of the KDE changes to land this week as noted by KDE developer Nate Graham include:

- The Kate text editor now only considers "recent files" as those saved or closed but not just when a file has been opened.

- System Settings will no longer let you choose GNOME's Adwaita or High Contrast icon themes for the system-wide icon theme as they will end up breaking things from KDE.

- Plasma 6.1 with KWin will now consider the "last user interaction" when determining which screen to open new windows on.

- Plasma 6.0.5 fixes KWin crashing when it's unable to open a socket to XWayland for any reason.

- Plasma 6.1 applies a workaround for an AMD GPU driver bug to reduce instances of random visual glitches.

- A number of security hardening improvements to KDE's crash reporting system.

More details on the KDE changes this week via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
