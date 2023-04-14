An Early Look At Linux 6.4 Features: AMD CDX, AMD GAM, Intel LAM, Apple M2 & More

There is two weeks to go until the Linux 6.3 stable kernel is released, which could drag out to three weeks if last minute issues come about in the kernel. But given all the material queuing via the many "-next" code branches, we already have a good idea for many of the features in store for Linux 6.4.While the Linux 6.4 merge window won't be kicking off until the end of April or early May, below is a look at many of the features expected for this next kernel version. The list is based on my monitoring of the many subsystem "-next" branches for seeing what's likely coming for v6.4 -- barring any last minute problems from being uncovered or objections from Linus Torvalds.