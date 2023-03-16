Linux 6.4 DRM To See New "imx25" Driver, 4K Support For Rockchip Display Driver
Another set of drm-misc-next patches were submitted today for queuing in DRM-Next until the Linux 6.4 merge window kicks off this spring.
With this collection of miscellaneous changes to the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem for the week there is a new driver and a few other updates worth mentioning.
The new DRM driver for Linux 6.4 is the "imx25" driver and is implementing support for the LCD controller found within the NXP/Freescale i.MX1, i.MX21, i.MX25 and i.MX27 SoCs. This DRM driver is intended to be a drop-in replacement for the existing imx-fb frame-buffer driver.
Another notable change with this week's set of DRM misc changes for Linux 6.4 is adding [email protected] support to the Rockchip DRM driver. By copying over some PLL/phy settings from Rockchip's downstream kernel, the upstream Rockchip DRM driver can now handle driving 3840 x 2160 displays at 30Hz.
Some of the other code changes this week include FBDEV emulation for GEM DMA drivers, damage clipping for the Cirrus and VirtIO drivers, and various fixes. There is also support added for the Elida KD50T048A, Sony TD4353, Novatek NT36523, and STARRY 2081101QFH032011-53G panels.
More details on this week's drm-misc-next changes ready for the upcoming Linux 6.4 cycle via this pull request.
