Linux 6.4 Slated To Start Removing Old, Unused & Unmaintained PCMCIA Drivers

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 10 March 2023 at 01:00 PM EST. 8 Comments
HARDWARE
Queued up ahead of the Linux 6.4 cycle this spring is removing all of the PCMCIA "char" drivers as part of a broader effort to remove PCMCIA socket and card driver code where there is no apparent users remaining.

Greg Kroah-Hartman yesterday queued char: pcmcia: remove all the drivers into char-misc-next ahead of the Linux 6.4 cycle kicking off in two months. The commit by SUSE's Jiri Slaby explains:
These char PCMCIA drivers are buggy and receive only minimal care. It was concluded, that we should try to remove most pcmcia drivers completely. Let's start with these char broken one.

This follows a kernel discussion back from October over the status and way forward for PCMCIA support within the Linux kernel. One of the leading paths forward is on keeping around socket and card drivers where there are apparent users but to begin removing unused drivers over the coming releases. This stops short of removing PCMCIA card support in its entirety.

Old PCMCIA PC Card for WiFi


Veteran kernel developer Arnd Bergmann also went on to recently add on the kernel mailing list, "The two important use cases that I see for drivers/pcmcia arecardbus devices on old laptops, which work with normal PCI device drivers, and CF card storage for embedded systems. If we can separate the two by moving native cardbus to drivers/pci/hotplug but drop support for 16-bit PCMCIA devices in cardbus slots, this will hopefully get a lot easier."

The Omnikey Cardman 4000 driver, Omnikey Cardman 4040 driver, SCR24X Chip Card Interface driver, and SyncLink PC Card support are the drivers affected by this initial removal queued ahead of Linux 6.4. So like these PCMCIA char drivers, other unused PCMCIA driver code is expected to get gutted out of the mainline kernel in the coming releases but PCMCIA card support in its entirety will not be lost at this time.

Some of the PCMCIA device drivers on the likely chopping block can be found at the bottom of this mailing list post.
8 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.3 Adds Thunderbolt/USB4 DisplayPort Bandwidth Allocation Mode
HP Dev One Production Ends For One Of The Most Interesting Linux Developer Laptops
Linux Getting Quirk For Working NVMe PCIe On Surface Pro X, ThinkPad X13s
Linux 6.3 Supports Sensor Monitoring For Many ASUS B650/B660/X670 Motherboards
Linux 6.3 Crypto Brings ARIA AVX2/AVX-512, TRNG Driver For StarFive SoCs
Linux 6.3 Bringing Proper Support For The 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Continues With More Big-Time Optimizations To The Linux Kernel
Vanilla OS 2.0 Shifting From Ubuntu Base To Debian Sid
AMD Preparing "openSIL" For Open-Source Silicon Initialization With Coreboot
GNOME Shell & Mutter Complete Their Migration Away From GTK3
Linux 6.3 Drops Support For The Intel ICC Compiler
Linux 6.3 Improvements Yield Better Chances Of Successfully Compiling The Kernel With ~32GB RAM
Latest System76 Intel-Powered Laptops Added To Coreboot
RISC-V Auto-Vectorization Support For The GCC Compiler Started