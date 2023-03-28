Turtle Beach REACT-R & Recon Xbox Controllers To Be Supported In Linux 6.4

Turtle Beach gaming controllers will see support by the widely-used XPad driver with the upcoming Linux 6.4 kernel.

After adding a missing vendor ID for Turtle Beach (0x10f5), these controllers are being picked up by the XPad input driver for the Linux 6.4 cycle this spring/summer. In particular, this Turtle Beach controller support has been tested with the REACT-R and Recon Xbox controllers. Ahead of the Linux 6.4 kernel merge window opening up in one month, the input subsystem's next branch picked up the basic patch adding the vendor ID.

Turtle Beach REACT-R


The Turtle Beach REACT-R controller is focused on Xbox and Windows gamers while retailing for ~$39. More details on Amazon (affiliate link).

Turtle Beach Recon Controller


The Turtle Beach Recon Xbox is a higher-end ~$59 controller. Those product details here (affiliate link).

Some have had success getting these controllers working with out-of-tree drivers while obviously having it working with the mainline XPad driver is much preferred. The Linux 6.4 stable kernel should debut around mid-July.
3 Comments
