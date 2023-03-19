36+ More ASUS Motherboards Will Enjoy Sensor Monitoring Support With Linux 6.4

In addition to the ASUS Z590 motherboards seeing sensor monitoring support with patches queued for Linux 6.4 that were talked about earlier this month on Phoronix, the latest nct6775 driver activity now queued in the hardware monitoring subsystem's hwmon-next branch is allowing support for another three dozen ASUS motherboards.

It's looking like Linux 6.4 will be quite enhanced when it comes to ASUS motherboard sensor monitoring support for being able to poll the fan speeds, voltages, and temperatures. In addition to the improvements already covered on Phoronix, last week another nct6775 patch was queued up that adds many more boards to the list of known products with working WMI monitoring by this Nuvoton nct6775 super I/O driver.

The ASUS motherboards that should now be fixed up for sensor monitoring with the nct6775 driver on Linux 6.4 include:
- EX-B660M-V5 D4
- PRIME A520M-A
- PRIME A520M-A II
- PRIME A520M-E
- PRIME A520M-K
- PRIME B360M-A
- PRIME B360M-C
- PRIME B460M-A R2.0
- PRIME B550M-A AC
- PRIME B550M-A WIFI II
- PRIME B550M-K
- PRIME B650M-A AX II
- PRIME Z590-P WIFI
- PRIME Z590-V
- Pro A520M-C
- ProArt B650-CREATOR
- ProArt Z790-CREATOR WIFI
- Pro B660M-C
- Pro WS W680-ACE
- Pro WS W680-ACE IPMI
- ROG MAXIMUS XIII APEX
- ROG MAXIMUS XIII EXTREME
- ROG MAXIMUS XIII HERO
- ROG MAXIMUS Z690 APEX
- ROG MAXIMUS Z790 EXTREME
- ROG STRIX B660-A GAMING WIFI
- ROG STRIX Z590-A GAMING WIFI
- ROG STRIX Z590-E GAMING WIFI
- ROG STRIX Z590-F GAMING WIFI
- ROG STRIX Z590-I GAMING WIFI
- TUF GAMING A520M-PLUS
- TUF GAMING A520M-PLUS II
- TUF GAMING A520M-PLUS WIFI
- TUF GAMING B660M-E D4
- TUF GAMING B660-PLUS WIFI D4
- TUF GAMING X570-PLUS_BR
- TUF GAMING Z590-PLUS
- Z490-GUNDAM (WI-FI)
- Z590 WIFI GUNDAM EDITION

Another 39 boards on top of the ones previously enabled. Recent kernels have also seen ASUS motherboard monitoring additions so overall we're finally seeing fairly robust temperature/voltage/fan-speed support across the ASUS product line for both AMD and Intel motherboards.

ASUS motherboard packages


The patch with the additions come via the work of Denis Pauk - sadly, ASUS -- like many of the desktop motherboard vendors -- still doesn't make any Linux kernel improvements themselves to benefit their desktop/consumer products but rather leaving it up to the open-source community.
