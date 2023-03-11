Linux 6.4 To Enable Sensor Monitoring On More ASUS Z590 Motherboards

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 March 2023 at 07:15 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
A simple patch queued in "hwmon-next" this week for the Linux 6.4 cycle later this spring gets motherboard sensor monitoring working on three more ASUS motherbards for modern Intel systems.

Motherboard voltage, fan speed, and temperature monitoring will see support added for the ASUS PRIME Z590-A, ASUS PRIME Z590-P, and ASUS Z590M-PLUS motherboards in Linux 6.4. This comes with those models now being recognized by the Linux Nuvoton nct6775 super I/O driver found within the Linux kernel.

ASUS Z590 boards benefit


These additions complement a wide-range of other ASUS motherboards supported by this Linux hardware monitoring (HWMON) driver. That list of supported motherboards in hwmon-next is now up to supporting the PRO H410T, ProArt B550-CREATOR, ProArt X570-CREATOR WIFI, ProArt Z490-CREATOR 10G, Pro B550M-C, Pro WS X570-ACE, PRIME B360-PLUS, PRIME B460-PLUS, PRIME B550-PLUS, PRIME B550M-A, PRIME B550M-A (WI-FI), PRIME H410M-R, PRIME X570-P, PRIME X570-PRO, ROG CROSSHAIR VIII DARK HERO, ROG CROSSHAIR VIII EXTREME, ROG CROSSHAIR VIII FORMULA, ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO, ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO (WI-FI), ROG CROSSHAIR VIII IMPACT, ROG STRIX B550-A GAMING, ROG STRIX B550-E GAMING, ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING, ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING (WI-FI), ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING WIFI II, ROG STRIX B550-I GAMING, ROG STRIX B550-XE GAMING (WI-FI), ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING, ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING WIFI II, ROG STRIX X570-F GAMING, ROG STRIX X570-I GAMING, ROG STRIX Z390-E GAMING, ROG STRIX Z390-F GAMING, ROG STRIX Z390-H GAMING, ROG STRIX Z390-I GAMING, ROG STRIX Z490-A GAMING, ROG STRIX Z490-E GAMING, ROG STRIX Z490-F GAMING, ROG STRIX Z490-G GAMING, ROG STRIX Z490-G GAMING (WI-FI), ROG STRIX Z490-H GAMING, ROG STRIX Z490-I GAMING, TUF GAMING B550M-E, TUF GAMING B550M-E (WI-FI), TUF GAMING B550M-PLUS, TUF GAMING B550M-PLUS (WI-FI), TUF GAMING B550M-PLUS WIFI II, TUF GAMING B550-PLUS, TUF GAMING B550-PLUS WIFI II, TUF GAMING B550-PRO, TUF GAMING X570-PLUS, TUF GAMING X570-PLUS (WI-FI), TUF GAMING X570-PRO (WI-FI), TUF GAMING Z490-PLUS, and TUF GAMING Z490-PLUS (WI-FI).

This patch is just the latest of many improvements in recent times to benefit modern Intel/AMD desktop motherboards with sensor monitoring under Linux. Traditionally the desktop motherboard monitoring support has struggled under Linux and lagged behind the Windows capabilities but over the past few years there have been numerous driver improvements to help address this support. Sadly though much of that work has still been left up to the open-source community and user testing as opposed to contributions from the hardware vendors.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 6.2.4 & 6.1.17 Released To Fix An Easy-To-Trigger Kernel Oops
AMD's Suballocator Helper Gets Ready To Help Intel's New Xe Linux Graphics Driver
Linux 6.3-rc1 Brings File-System Optimizations, HID-BPF, More Intel & AMD Features
Zstd Gets A Few Fixes For Linux 6.3 While The Big Update Delayed To v6.4
New Threaded/Atomic Console Patches Posted For Linux - Precursor For Mainlining RT
Linux 6.3 Improvements Yield Better Chances Of Successfully Compiling The Kernel With ~32GB RAM
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Continues With More Big-Time Optimizations To The Linux Kernel
Vanilla OS 2.0 Shifting From Ubuntu Base To Debian Sid
AMD Preparing "openSIL" For Open-Source Silicon Initialization With Coreboot
GNOME Shell & Mutter Complete Their Migration Away From GTK3
Linux 6.3 Drops Support For The Intel ICC Compiler
Linux 6.3 Improvements Yield Better Chances Of Successfully Compiling The Kernel With ~32GB RAM
Latest System76 Intel-Powered Laptops Added To Coreboot
RISC-V Auto-Vectorization Support For The GCC Compiler Started