Linux 6.4 To Enable Sensor Monitoring On More ASUS Z590 Motherboards
Motherboard voltage, fan speed, and temperature monitoring will see support added for the ASUS PRIME Z590-A, ASUS PRIME Z590-P, and ASUS Z590M-PLUS motherboards in Linux 6.4. This comes with those models now being recognized by the Linux Nuvoton nct6775 super I/O driver found within the Linux kernel.
These additions complement a wide-range of other ASUS motherboards supported by this Linux hardware monitoring (HWMON) driver. That list of supported motherboards in hwmon-next is now up to supporting the PRO H410T, ProArt B550-CREATOR, ProArt X570-CREATOR WIFI, ProArt Z490-CREATOR 10G, Pro B550M-C, Pro WS X570-ACE, PRIME B360-PLUS, PRIME B460-PLUS, PRIME B550-PLUS, PRIME B550M-A, PRIME B550M-A (WI-FI), PRIME H410M-R, PRIME X570-P, PRIME X570-PRO, ROG CROSSHAIR VIII DARK HERO, ROG CROSSHAIR VIII EXTREME, ROG CROSSHAIR VIII FORMULA, ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO, ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO (WI-FI), ROG CROSSHAIR VIII IMPACT, ROG STRIX B550-A GAMING, ROG STRIX B550-E GAMING, ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING, ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING (WI-FI), ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING WIFI II, ROG STRIX B550-I GAMING, ROG STRIX B550-XE GAMING (WI-FI), ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING, ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING WIFI II, ROG STRIX X570-F GAMING, ROG STRIX X570-I GAMING, ROG STRIX Z390-E GAMING, ROG STRIX Z390-F GAMING, ROG STRIX Z390-H GAMING, ROG STRIX Z390-I GAMING, ROG STRIX Z490-A GAMING, ROG STRIX Z490-E GAMING, ROG STRIX Z490-F GAMING, ROG STRIX Z490-G GAMING, ROG STRIX Z490-G GAMING (WI-FI), ROG STRIX Z490-H GAMING, ROG STRIX Z490-I GAMING, TUF GAMING B550M-E, TUF GAMING B550M-E (WI-FI), TUF GAMING B550M-PLUS, TUF GAMING B550M-PLUS (WI-FI), TUF GAMING B550M-PLUS WIFI II, TUF GAMING B550-PLUS, TUF GAMING B550-PLUS WIFI II, TUF GAMING B550-PRO, TUF GAMING X570-PLUS, TUF GAMING X570-PLUS (WI-FI), TUF GAMING X570-PRO (WI-FI), TUF GAMING Z490-PLUS, and TUF GAMING Z490-PLUS (WI-FI).
This patch is just the latest of many improvements in recent times to benefit modern Intel/AMD desktop motherboards with sensor monitoring under Linux. Traditionally the desktop motherboard monitoring support has struggled under Linux and lagged behind the Windows capabilities but over the past few years there have been numerous driver improvements to help address this support. Sadly though much of that work has still been left up to the open-source community and user testing as opposed to contributions from the hardware vendors.