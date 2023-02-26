Linux 6.3 Supports Sensor Monitoring For Many ASUS B650/B660/X670 Motherboards

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 26 February 2023
The hardware monitoring support among consumer desktop motherboards continues to improve with Linux 6.3 adding sensor support for many ASUS B650/B660/X670 AMD Ryzen motherboards.

The hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem updates were sent in earlier this week and exciting me the most with the updates are the improvements to the nct6775 to allow directly calling the ASUS ACPI WMI method and in turn enabling sensor support for many newer ASUS motherboards. Linux 6.3 resolves a resource conflict with the WMI method for many of the ASUS motherboards sporting an NCT6799D controller. The motherboards with Linux 6.3 that benefit from this for sensor monitoring include the:

- ASUS EX-B660M-V5 PRO D4
- ASUS PRIME B650-PLUS
- ASUS PRIME B650M-A
- ASUS PRIME B650M-A AX
- ASUS PRIME B650M-A II
- ASUS PRIME B650M-A WIFI
- ASUS PRIME B650M-A WIFI II
- ASUS PRIME B660M-A D4
- ASUS PRIME B660M-A WIFI D4
- ASUS PRIME X670-P
- ASUS PRIME X670-P WIFI
- ASUS PRIME X670E-PRO WIFI
- ASUS Pro B660M-C-D4
- ASUS ProArt B660-CREATOR D4
- ASUS ProArt X670E-CREATOR WIFI
- ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E EXTREME
- ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E GENE
- ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO
- ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII EXTREME GLACIAL
- ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME
- ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME GLACIAL
- ASUS ROG STRIX B650-A GAMING WIFI
- ASUS ROG STRIX B650E-E GAMING WIFI
- ASUS ROG STRIX B650E-F GAMING WIFI
- ASUS ROG STRIX B650E-I GAMING WIFI
- ASUS ROG STRIX B660-A GAMING WIFI D4
- ASUS ROG STRIX B660-F GAMING WIFI
- ASUS ROG STRIX B660-G GAMING WIFI
- ASUS ROG STRIX B660-I GAMING WIFI
- ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-A GAMING WIFI
- ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-E GAMING WIFI
- ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-F GAMING WIFI
- ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI
- ASUS ROG STRIX Z590-A GAMING WIFI II
- ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING WIFI D4
- ASUS TUF GAMING B650-PLUS
- ASUS TUF GAMING B650-PLUS WIFI
- ASUS TUF GAMING B650M-PLUS
- ASUS TUF GAMING B650M-PLUS WIFI
- ASUS TUF GAMING B660M-PLUS WIFI
- ASUS TUF GAMING X670E-PLUS
- ASUS TUF GAMING X670E-PLUS WIFI
- ASUS TUF GAMING Z590-PLUS WIFI

ASUS motherboards


In addition to those many ASUS AMD Ryzen motherboards now with sensor hardware monitoring support via the nct6775 HWMON driver, Linux 6.3 also now supports more Aquacomputer devices.

Also on the motherboard front is support for the IT87952E super I/O controller found in some newer desktop motherboards like the Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Master.

There is also more devices supported by the OneXPlayer driver (AYANEO AIR and AIR Pro) and another NZXT RGB & Fan Controller added to the nzxt-smart2 driver.

See this HWMOM pull for the full list of hardware monitoring driver updates for this next Linux kernel version.
