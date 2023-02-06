Linux 6.3 To Support The IT87952E Found With Some Newer Desktop Motherboards

The Linux 6.3 kernel's IT87 driver is preparing support for the IT87952E super I/O controller that is used by some newer desktop motherboards and will now be able to enjoy hardware monitoring "HWMON" support.The IT87952E super I/O ASIC is found in a variety of desktop motherboards such as the Gigabyte X570S AORUS PRO AX, Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Master, and others. The IT87952E appears to be common at least among newer Gigabyte motherboards but likely used by other vendors as well.

With this commit now in the hardware monitoring subsystem's "for-next" branch there is support for that chipset. There is no public data sheet available but that chip ID appears to be an updated version of the IT8792E and is behaving correctly with the IT87 Linux driver when treated as such.With that temperature monitoring and fan speed controls should now be working under Linux for the newer desktop motherboards relying on this controller. The IT87 driver with Linux 6.3 via other queued patches is also seeing support for allowing multiple chip IDs to be specified now via the "force_id" parameter and some other basic enhancements.Temperature, voltage, and fan speed monitoring can still be hit-or-miss among desktop motherboards on Linux. While it has improved in recent years, a lack of public data sheets for the controllers and the ASIC and motherboard vendors not engaging with the Linux upstream largely leaves the hardware monitoring support effort on the desktop side to interested individuals tackling support for their own hardware.