More Aquacomputer Devices To Be Supported With Linux 6.3

Over the past two years since an Aquacomputer HWMON driver was first introduced to the mainline Linux kernel, it's continued to be extended to support more products from this German PC cooling/peripheral retailer. With Linux 6.3 additional Aquacomputer components are now supported by this kernel driver.A few weeks back I wrote about the Aquacomputer Aquaero fan controller being enabled by this driver and now a little more than a week away from the Linux 6.3 merge window are two more devices.

With Linux 6.3 for the aquacomputer_d5next driver the Aquacomputer Aquastream Ultimate is one of the newly-enabled devices. The Aquastream Ultimate is a ~$105 cooling pump with an OLED display, integrated water temperature sensor, and other high-end features for a PC water cooling pump.

* Aquacomputer Aquaero 5/6 fan controllers

* Aquacomputer D5 Next watercooling pump

* Aquacomputer Farbwerk RGB controller

* Aquacomputer Farbwerk 360 RGB controller

* Aquacomputer Octo fan controller

* Aquacomputer Quadro fan controller

* Aquacomputer High Flow Next sensor

* Aquacomputer Aquastream Ultimate watercooling pump

* Aquacomputer Poweradjust 3 fan controller

Secondly, the Aquacomputer Poweradjust 3 will be supported by this next kernel. The Poweradjust 3 is a single channel fan or water cooling pump controller that can be used as an expansion device with Aquacomputer setups.The list of Aquacomputer devices by this open-source mainline kernel driver now includes the:The Linux 6.3 merge window should be kicking off after the Linux 6.2 kernel release on 19 February while the stable kernel should arrive in April.