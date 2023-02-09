More Aquacomputer Devices To Be Supported With Linux 6.3

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 9 February 2023 at 05:50 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
Over the past two years since an Aquacomputer HWMON driver was first introduced to the mainline Linux kernel, it's continued to be extended to support more products from this German PC cooling/peripheral retailer. With Linux 6.3 additional Aquacomputer components are now supported by this kernel driver.

A few weeks back I wrote about the Aquacomputer Aquaero fan controller being enabled by this driver and now a little more than a week away from the Linux 6.3 merge window are two more devices.

Aquacomputer Aquastream Ultimate


With Linux 6.3 for the aquacomputer_d5next driver the Aquacomputer Aquastream Ultimate is one of the newly-enabled devices. The Aquastream Ultimate is a ~$105 cooling pump with an OLED display, integrated water temperature sensor, and other high-end features for a PC water cooling pump.

Aquacomputer Poweradjust 3


Secondly, the Aquacomputer Poweradjust 3 will be supported by this next kernel. The Poweradjust 3 is a single channel fan or water cooling pump controller that can be used as an expansion device with Aquacomputer setups.

The list of Aquacomputer devices by this open-source mainline kernel driver now includes the:
* Aquacomputer Aquaero 5/6 fan controllers
* Aquacomputer D5 Next watercooling pump
* Aquacomputer Farbwerk RGB controller
* Aquacomputer Farbwerk 360 RGB controller
* Aquacomputer Octo fan controller
* Aquacomputer Quadro fan controller
* Aquacomputer High Flow Next sensor
* Aquacomputer Aquastream Ultimate watercooling pump
* Aquacomputer Poweradjust 3 fan controller

The Linux 6.3 merge window should be kicking off after the Linux 6.2 kernel release on 19 February while the stable kernel should arrive in April.
Add A Comment
Related News
Etnaviv Driver With Linux 6.3 Enables VeriSilicon NPU Cores
Linux Disabling High Resolution Scrolling For Logitech Devices Connected Via USB
Linux 6.3 To Support The IT87952E Found With Some Newer Desktop Motherboards
CXL RAM Regions Being Worked On For Linux 6.3
memtest86+ 6.10 Released With UEFI Secure Boot Signing, Headless EFI
OpenMPI 5.0 Ready To Say "Goodbye" To 32-Bit Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.1 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel
A Non-GNU Linux Distribution Built With LLVM & BSD Software Aims For Alpha Next Month
RustyHermit Delivers A Rust-Based, Modular Unikernel For MicroVMs
FFmpeg 6.0 Will Be Big With AV1 Hardware Decoding, Many Other Features
Work Revived On Parallel CPU Bring-Up To Boot Linux Faster On Large Systems/Servers
LibreOffice 7.5 Released With Improved Dark Mode, Better PDF Exporting
Asahi Gallium3D Driver Enables Mesa Shader Disk Cache Support
memtest86+ 6.10 Released With UEFI Secure Boot Signing, Headless EFI