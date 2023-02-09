Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
More Aquacomputer Devices To Be Supported With Linux 6.3
A few weeks back I wrote about the Aquacomputer Aquaero fan controller being enabled by this driver and now a little more than a week away from the Linux 6.3 merge window are two more devices.
With Linux 6.3 for the aquacomputer_d5next driver the Aquacomputer Aquastream Ultimate is one of the newly-enabled devices. The Aquastream Ultimate is a ~$105 cooling pump with an OLED display, integrated water temperature sensor, and other high-end features for a PC water cooling pump.
Secondly, the Aquacomputer Poweradjust 3 will be supported by this next kernel. The Poweradjust 3 is a single channel fan or water cooling pump controller that can be used as an expansion device with Aquacomputer setups.
The list of Aquacomputer devices by this open-source mainline kernel driver now includes the:
* Aquacomputer Aquaero 5/6 fan controllers
* Aquacomputer D5 Next watercooling pump
* Aquacomputer Farbwerk RGB controller
* Aquacomputer Farbwerk 360 RGB controller
* Aquacomputer Octo fan controller
* Aquacomputer Quadro fan controller
* Aquacomputer High Flow Next sensor
* Aquacomputer Aquastream Ultimate watercooling pump
* Aquacomputer Poweradjust 3 fan controller
The Linux 6.3 merge window should be kicking off after the Linux 6.2 kernel release on 19 February while the stable kernel should arrive in April.