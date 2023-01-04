Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Hardware Monitoring Sensor Driver Additions Begin Queuing For Linux 6.3
One of the new hardware monitoring sensor drivers that was merged for Linux 6.2 is the OneXPlayer "oxp-sensors" driver for supporting fan control on those AMD-powered handheld gaming computers. For Linux 6.3 that oxp-sensors driver is being extended to support some additional AMD Ryzen powered gaming handheld devices: the AYANEO AIR (AMD 5560U), AYANEO AIR Pro (AMD 5560U), and AYANEO AIR Pro (AMD 5825U) are set to see working fan control support with that next kernel version.
The AYANEO AIR is an "ultra thin" handheld -- 18mm for the AIR model or 21.6mm for the AIR Pro model -- running Windows by default and featuring a 5.5-inch 1080p display and AMD Ryzen SoC. It turns out the AYANEO AIR devices use the same embedded controller (EC) registers and logic as the OneXPlayer handhelds and gets the fan control readings and fan control support working.
Aquacomputer Aquaero 6XT
One of the HWMON drivers seeing a lot of activity over the past year or two has been the "aquacomputer_d5next" driver that contrary to its name supports a wide variety of devices from German peripheral vendor Aquacomputer. This company that makes fan controllers, water cooling pumps, and other computer desktop peripherals is able to enjoy sensor control and monitoring support via this HWMON driver. With Linux 6.3 the driver is being extended once again to support a new product: the Aquaero. Aquacomputer's Aquaero fan controllers will be supported with the driver in Linux 6.3. The fan sensor support is working for the Aquaero along with other changes to the aquacomputer_d5next driver have been queued into hwmon-next.
NZXT RGB & Fan Controller
Meanwhile the "nzxt-smart2" driver for hardware monitoring support with various NZXT devices has added another device ID (0x2019) as an additional revision to the NZXT RGB & Fan Controller. The nzxt-smart2 driver already supports the NZXT RGB & Fan Controller while a new revision with new USB device ID needs to be added for the latest support.
These driver improvements and various other feature work is beginning to queue in hwmon-next ahead of the Linux 6.3 cycle opening up in the back half of February.