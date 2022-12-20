Linux Patches Posted For Enabling The Aquacomputer Aquaero
The Aquacomputer Linux support work started a year ago when a new driver was added (aquacomputer_d5next) for enabling the company's water cooling pump for managing under Linux. That driver was upstreamed in Linux 5.15 and since then various other Aquacomputer products have seen Linux support tacked onto that product.
Some of the other Aquacomputer devices seeing Linux support have included their OCTO fan controller, Quadro fan controller, Farbwerk RGB controller, and High Flow Next.
Linux patches have now been published for supporting the Aquacomputer Aquaero 5 and Aquaero 6 fan controllers. These USB-based fan controllers are quite advanced and even have an LCD display, IR remote control, and other nifty features if really wanting to meticulously manage your system's air cooling.
The Aquacomputer Aquaero 6XT fan controller retails for more than $200 USD if serious about managing your computer's fans.
The Linux patches tack the Aquaero sensors support onto the existing aquacomputer_d5next driver. The patches expose the four fans, eight physical temperature sensors, eight virtual temperature sensors, and two flow sensors. The actual fan control support is planned for a follow-up patch(es) with this initial support being focused on sensor monitoring for this HWMON driver.