Aquacomputer High Flow Next To Be Supported With Linux 6.1
Added to the mainline Linux kernel last year was a Aquacomputer HWMON driver for initially supporting the German company's water-cooling pump under Linux with access to the fan speed, power, voltage, current, and coolant temperature. Since then that open-source driver developed by the community has been extended to cover an Aquacomputer fan controller and different models. For the Linux 6.1 cycle coming up there are more additions to the Aquacomputer driver.
Queued up in the hardware monitoring's hwmon-next branch ahead of the Linux 6.1 merge window is adding support for the Aquacomputer High Flow Next. The Aquacomputer High Flow Next is a integrated coolant flow, temperature, and RGB-lighted sensor. This sensor is also able to measure electrical conductivity and quality of the coolant.
Aquacomputer High Flow Next
The Aquacomputer High Flow Next for PC water cooling setups retails for 80 EUR. This patch extends the existing Aquacomputer driver to expose the various sensors of this flow sensor, which relies on a proprietary USB HID protocol. Exposed are the +5V voltages, water quality, conductivity, and flow readings. There is also support for an optional temperature sensor. The device's serial number and firmware are also exposed to Linux via DebugFS.
The support sadly isn't coming from Aquacomputer themselves but via reverse engineering and work by the open-source community. Another patch queued in hwmon-next for Linux 6.1 adds virtual temperature sensor support for this driver with the Aquacomputer D5 Next, Octo, Quadro, and Farbwerk 360 hardware.
