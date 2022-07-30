Aquacomputer Quadro Fan Controller Support Coming With Linux 5.20

Introduced last year in Linux 5.15 was the Aquacomputer driver that started off as a hardware monitoring "HWMON" sensor driver supporting Aquacomputer's D5 Next water-cooling pump. In Linux 5.19 that driver was extended to support the Aquacomputer OCTO fan controller under Linux and now for v5.20 it's extended to support the company's QUADRO fan controller.

Aquacomputer is a German PC peripheral retailer and their QUADRO fan controller allows managing four PWM fans with speed monitoring support, four temperature sensor inputs, a flow sensor input, and other functionality.


Aquacomputer QUADRO


The Aquacomputer QUADRO boasts a USB 2.0 interface and with their Windows software allows managing and monitoring all aspects of this fan controller. The proprietary USB HID protocol for the Aquacomputer QUADRO has now been reverse-engineered and the Linux "aquacomputer_d5next" HWMON driver has now been extended to support this PWM fan controller.

With Linux 5.20 the Aquacomputer driver now exposes the temperature sensors and fan controls as well as the liquid flow sensor. The product's serial number and firmware version are also exposed through DebugFS.

This Aquacomputer QUADRO support for Linux is queued up via hwmon-next ahead of the Linux 5.20 merge window opening at end of day tomorrow.
