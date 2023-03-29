Linux 6.4 Adding Support For Many Kye/Genius Drawing Tablets
The upcoming Linux 6.4 kernel cycle is set to introduce support for a number of Kye drawing tablets, which are also marketed as Genius tablets.
The hid-kye driver with Linux 6.4 is set to receive support for "all" Kye tablets based on data collected from Kye's Windows driver. The Kye driver has also added the ability to generate tablet fix-up descriptors on the fly and other driver enhancements.
EasyPen M406, EasyPen M506, EasyPen M406W, EasyPen 340, MousePen 508WX, MousePen 508X, and PenSketch T609A. This is in addition to various other EasyPen and MousePen tablets that have already been supported by this driver in the mainline Linux kernel. These tablet models are marketed under the Genius brand.
These are all quite old tablets, so there is the possibility you may find them on the used market quite cheap, etc. In any event, the mainline Linux kernel's hid-kye driver is set to support them with Linux 6.4+. For now the patches are in the for-6.4/kye branch.
