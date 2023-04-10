AMD Has Some Linux Fixes For Older "Picasso" Ryzen Laptops On The Way

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 10 April 2023 at 06:58 AM EDT. Add A Comment
While AMD Zen 4 "Dragon Range" and "Phoenix" laptops are imminent, for those using an older AMD Picasso laptop design from 2019, there are some new Linux fixes on the way for enhancing that older Zen+ experience.

AMD Linux engineers aren't done yet improving the open-source driver support around the Picasso SoCs for that hardware with Zen+ CPU cores and Vega graphics. On the Ryzen side the Picasso parts spanned from the Ryzen 3 3200U/3200G up through the Ryzen 7 3780U series. While AMD Picasso laptops are about for years old, there continues to be occasional Linux fixes still.


Back in 2019, the Picasso Ryzen 3 3200U made for a nice $199 laptop with Linux.


Queued via linux-pm's linux-next branch for the power management subsystem is now forcing Picasso SoCs to the list forcing StorageD3Enable. AMD's Mario Limonciello explained in that patch for the power management fix, "Picasso was the first APU that introduced s2idle support from AMD, and it was predating before vendors started to use `StorageD3Enable` in their firmware. Windows doesn't have problems with this hardware and NVME so it was likely on the list of hardcoded CPUs to use this behavior in Windows. Add it to the list for Linux to avoid NVME resume issues."

In addition to that NVMe suspend/resume fix on the power management side, there is also several AMD PMC driver updates that will either be submitted for Linux 6.4 or sent in earlier as Linux 6.3 fixes. There are Picasso fixes, including for improving the system resume experience.

Those AMD PMC Picasso fixes were also worked on by Mario Limonciello of AMD's Linux client engineering team.
