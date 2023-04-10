Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Has Some Linux Fixes For Older "Picasso" Ryzen Laptops On The Way
AMD Linux engineers aren't done yet improving the open-source driver support around the Picasso SoCs for that hardware with Zen+ CPU cores and Vega graphics. On the Ryzen side the Picasso parts spanned from the Ryzen 3 3200U/3200G up through the Ryzen 7 3780U series. While AMD Picasso laptops are about for years old, there continues to be occasional Linux fixes still.
Back in 2019, the Picasso Ryzen 3 3200U made for a nice $199 laptop with Linux.
Queued via linux-pm's linux-next branch for the power management subsystem is now forcing Picasso SoCs to the list forcing StorageD3Enable. AMD's Mario Limonciello explained in that patch for the power management fix, "Picasso was the first APU that introduced s2idle support from AMD, and it was predating before vendors started to use `StorageD3Enable` in their firmware. Windows doesn't have problems with this hardware and NVME so it was likely on the list of hardcoded CPUs to use this behavior in Windows. Add it to the list for Linux to avoid NVME resume issues."
In addition to that NVMe suspend/resume fix on the power management side, there is also several AMD PMC driver updates that will either be submitted for Linux 6.4 or sent in earlier as Linux 6.3 fixes. There are Picasso fixes, including for improving the system resume experience.
Those AMD PMC Picasso fixes were also worked on by Mario Limonciello of AMD's Linux client engineering team.