AMD Has Some Linux Fixes For Older "Picasso" Ryzen Laptops On The Way

While AMD Zen 4 "Dragon Range" and "Phoenix" laptops are imminent, for those using an older AMD Picasso laptop design from 2019, there are some new Linux fixes on the way for enhancing that older Zen+ experience.AMD Linux engineers aren't done yet improving the open-source driver support around the Picasso SoCs for that hardware with Zen+ CPU cores and Vega graphics. On the Ryzen side the Picasso parts spanned from the Ryzen 3 3200U/3200G up through the Ryzen 7 3780U series. While AMD Picasso laptops are about for years old, there continues to be occasional Linux fixes still.



Back in 2019, the Picasso Ryzen 3 3200U made for a nice $199 laptop with Linux.