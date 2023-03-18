Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.4 AMD Graphics Driver Picking Up New Power Features For The Steam Deck
Among the AMDGPU kernel driver changes this round are a number of fixes affecting items such as the UMC RAS, DCN 3.2, FreeSync, SR-IOV, various IP blocks, USB4, and more. On the feature side, mentioned subtly in the change-log are a few power-related additions... These additions are largely focused on Van Gogh APUs, which is notably for the Valve Steam Deck and benefiting its graphics moving forward.
First up, this kernel pull request introduces a new sysfs interface for adjusting/setting thermal throttling. This is wired up for Van Gogh and allows reading/updating the thermal limit temperature in millidegrees Celsius. This "APU thermal cap" interface is just wired up for Van Gogh and seems to be Steam Deck driven feature work so that SteamOS will be better able to manage the thermal handling of the APU graphics.
These power features will be exposed via sysfs while Steam OS will wrap around them intelligently and possibly some new UI settings knobs for those wanting more control over their Steam Deck's thermal/performance.
There is also a fix/workaround in this pull too for disabling indirect SRAM on Van Gogh APUs with "broken" BIOSes to fix the AMD VCN handling on older Steam Decks with out-of-date BIOS versions.
Over on the AMDKFD compute driver side, this pull request has support now for exporting buffers via DMA-BUF, multi-VMA page migration fixes, and other fixes.
See this pull request for the full list of initial AMDGPU/AMDKFD patches queuing ahead of the Linux 6.4 cycle that will kick off in May while the stable release will be out this summer.