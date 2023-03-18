Linux 6.4 AMD Graphics Driver Picking Up New Power Features For The Steam Deck

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 18 March 2023 at 06:52 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON
A pull request of early AMDGPU kernel graphics driver changes was submitted for DRM-Next on Friday as some of the early feature work accumulating for the Linux 6.4 kernel cycle.

Among the AMDGPU kernel driver changes this round are a number of fixes affecting items such as the UMC RAS, DCN 3.2, FreeSync, SR-IOV, various IP blocks, USB4, and more. On the feature side, mentioned subtly in the change-log are a few power-related additions... These additions are largely focused on Van Gogh APUs, which is notably for the Valve Steam Deck and benefiting its graphics moving forward.

First up, this kernel pull request introduces a new sysfs interface for adjusting/setting thermal throttling. This is wired up for Van Gogh and allows reading/updating the thermal limit temperature in millidegrees Celsius. This "APU thermal cap" interface is just wired up for Van Gogh and seems to be Steam Deck driven feature work so that SteamOS will be better able to manage the thermal handling of the APU graphics.

Steam Deck


Among the AMDGPU kernel driver changes this round are a number of fixes affecting items such as the UMC RAS, DCN 3.2, FreeSync, SR-IOV, various IP blocks, USB4, and more. The pull request just mentions for "supported APUs" with these power changes while digging through the code is where it points just to being handled on Van Gogh currently.

These power features will be exposed via sysfs while Steam OS will wrap around them intelligently and possibly some new UI settings knobs for those wanting more control over their Steam Deck's thermal/performance.

There is also a fix/workaround in this pull too for disabling indirect SRAM on Van Gogh APUs with "broken" BIOSes to fix the AMD VCN handling on older Steam Decks with out-of-date BIOS versions.

Over on the AMDKFD compute driver side, this pull request has support now for exporting buffers via DMA-BUF, multi-VMA page migration fixes, and other fixes.

See this pull request for the full list of initial AMDGPU/AMDKFD patches queuing ahead of the Linux 6.4 cycle that will kick off in May while the stable release will be out this summer.
2 Comments
Related News
Firmware Assisted Shadowing Code Posted For AMD RDNA3 - Needed For SR-IOV
AMDVLK 2023.Q1.3 Released With Various Fixes, TMZ For RDNA2 & Newer
AMD Working On VirtIO GPU & Passthrough GPU Support For Xen Virtualization
VirtIO Native Context Being Worked On For AMD Drivers To Enhance VM Performance
Radeon ProRender SDK 3.1 Released - Finishes Transition From OpenCL To HIP
Open-Source AMD OpenGL Driver Drops Support For Smart Access Memory / ReBAR
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ipmitool Repository Archived, Developer Suspended By GitHub
Linux Kernel Networking Driver Development Impacted By Russian Sanctions
Linux 6.4 To Remove Old Workaround For Running On Very Outdated Distributions
Fedora 38 Beta Released With Many Exciting Updates
GNOME 44 Release Candidate Arrives With Many Last Minute Changes
Linux 6.2.4 & 6.1.17 Released To Fix An Easy-To-Trigger Kernel Oops
Linux 6.4 Looking To Drop The SLOB Memory Allocator
Linux 6.4 Slated To Start Removing Old, Unused & Unmaintained PCMCIA Drivers