Improved Btrfs Scrub Code Readied For Linux 6.4, ~10% Faster

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 9 April 2023 at 08:35 AM EDT. 6 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
The Btrfs scrub code that is used for going through file-system data/metadata to verify checksums and repairing damaged blocks is seeing some improvements come Linux 6.4.

This week a number of patches from SUSE engineer Qu Wenruo were queued into kdave's linux.git for-next branch of the Btrfs file-system driver development code.

Qu Wenruo has been working on this improved Btrfs scrub code to address problems of the existing code doing too many jumps, inefficient IOPS for fragmented extents, and other limitations.

Faster Btrfs scrub


The new Btrfs scrub code has been streamlined with numerous improvements, including better performance.

Look for this and other Btrfs improvements with the Linux 6.4 merge window coming up in a few weeks while the stable kernel will be out around the middle of July.
