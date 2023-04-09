Intel Lunar Lake Audio Support Coming For Linux 6.4
Going along with other Lunar Lake enablement work that has already been started for the upstream Linux kernel, the upcoming Linux 6.4 cycle will see HD audio support enabled for this successor to Arrow Lake.
As with most Intel CPU generations, the adding of Lunar Lake P audio support to Intel's HDA open-source audio driver is just a matter of adding the new PCI device ID specific to Lunar Lake "LNL".
Lunar Lake P HD audio support is taking the same intel-hda driver code paths in place since Intel Skylake processors.
The small patch from Intel was queued up this week into the Linux sound subsystem's "for-next" branch. With it now at that stage, this patch will be sent in for the Linux 6.4 merge window kicking off around the end of April.
Landing all the way back in Linux 5.15 was Lunar Lake network support while expect more Lunar Lake enablement to happen soon for the mainline kernel along with the newly-started Arrow Lake enablement. As with Intel traditions, much -- if not all -- of the Lunar Lake client enablement should be complete ahead of these processors appearing on retail shelves.
