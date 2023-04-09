Intel Lunar Lake Audio Support Coming For Linux 6.4

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 9 April 2023 at 09:19 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
Going along with other Lunar Lake enablement work that has already been started for the upstream Linux kernel, the upcoming Linux 6.4 cycle will see HD audio support enabled for this successor to Arrow Lake.

As with most Intel CPU generations, the adding of Lunar Lake P audio support to Intel's HDA open-source audio driver is just a matter of adding the new PCI device ID specific to Lunar Lake "LNL".

Lunar Lake P HD audio support is taking the same intel-hda driver code paths in place since Intel Skylake processors.

Intel Lunar Lake HD audio


The small patch from Intel was queued up this week into the Linux sound subsystem's "for-next" branch. With it now at that stage, this patch will be sent in for the Linux 6.4 merge window kicking off around the end of April.

Landing all the way back in Linux 5.15 was Lunar Lake network support while expect more Lunar Lake enablement to happen soon for the mainline kernel along with the newly-started Arrow Lake enablement. As with Intel traditions, much -- if not all -- of the Lunar Lake client enablement should be complete ahead of these processors appearing on retail shelves.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Arrow Lake Enablement For Linux Looking To Get Underway
Intel Sends In Last Round Of Graphics Driver Feature Updates For Linux 6.4
Intel oneAPI 2023.1 Released
Intel Carries Out More Meteor Lake Graphics Enablement For Linux 6.4
Intel Vulkan Driver Squeezes In A Few More Performance Optimizations For Mesa 23.1
Intel Posts Xe DRM Scheduler Patches For Review
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.4 Bringing Apple M2 Additions For 2022 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini
System76 Teases Their "Virgo" In-House Manufactured Laptop
Valve Shows A Huge Drop In Linux Gamers For March, But The Numbers Are Questionable
Chrome 112 Released With WASM Garbage Collection Trial, CSS Nesting
Wine 8.5 Released With VKD3D 1.7 Included, WinRT App Dark Theme
GTK 4.11.1 Released With Better Textures, Wayland Fractional Scaling
Linux 6.3-rc5 Released - Looking To Be In Good Shape
GTK & Blender Are The Latest Software Supporting Wayland Fractional Scaling