Intel IAA 2.0 Accelerator Preparations Coming With Linux 6.4
IAA 2.0 is the apparent next iteration of the In-Memory Analytics Accelerator. Intel hasn't divulged too much about it but given the timing of these kernel patches and Emerald Rapids being rather evolutionary to Sapphire Rapids, my bet would be on IAA 2.0 coming with Granite Rapids next year.
Patches now queued for merging into the Linux 6.4 cycle this summer adds the new General Capabilities Register (GENCAP) of IAA 2.0 as well as a new sysfs attribute for exposing the register to user-space allocations. The IAA 2.0 Linux kernel patches are building atop Data Streaming Accelerator 2.0 (DSA 2.0) patches that also have been worked on by Intel engineers. Again, presumably coming for Granite Rapids.
The latest IAA 2.0 enablement work to the IDXD driver was queued up on Friday via the dmaengine subsystem's "next" branch ahead of the Linux 6.4 merge window opening up in about one month.