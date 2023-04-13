Lenovo Yoga Laptops Getting Tablet Mode Switch Driver With Linux 6.4
For those with a Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1/convertible laptop, a tablet mode switch driver is set to be merged for Linux 6.4 to properly handle the tablet mode switching support for these devices while running the mainline Linux kernel.
Linux 6.4 is set to see the new "lenovo-ymc" driver added that is for tablet mode switching on Lenovo Yoga notebooks like the Yoga 7 14AIL7, Yoga C940, Ideapad Flex 14API, Yoga 9 14IAP7, Yoga 7 14ARB7, and other models.
This is a cleaned up driver of code that had been out-of-tree as a GitHub project but now in good shape for merging. The tablet mode control switch in turn is mapped to the "SW_TABLET_MODE" input event so Linux user-space can behave properly when switching to/from the tablet mode with these laptops such as for disabling the keyboard and touchpad when in tablet mode.
This Lenovo Yoga Tablet Mode switch driver has been queued into the platform-drivers-x86.git for-next branch ahead of the Linux 6.4 merge window kicking off in a few weeks. With Linux 6.4+, the build-time option is LENOVO_YMC if wanting this Lenovo Yoga tablet mode switching driver support.
Add A Comment