AMD SFH Linux Driver Adding Ambient Color Sensor Support
A patch queued yesterday into the HID subsystem's for-next branch ahead of the v6.4 merge window adds this support.
This ambient color sensor is simply described as an additional light sensor that can be exposed in the latest SFH firmware, but no commentary provided around the firmware version(s) or presumably it's tied to being found in the very newest/upcoming AMD Ryzen laptops.
Along with that additional sensor support, there are several more AMD SFH driver patches ready for this next kernel version that mostly consist of different bug fixes and other refinements.
The AMD Sensor Fusion Hub Linux driver initially debuted in 2020 and was then merged nearly a year later with Linux 5.11. The AMD SFH provides various sensor roles on AMD Ryzen laptops akin to the Intel Sensor Hub.