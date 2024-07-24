AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Launch Delayed To August

"We appreciate the excitement around Ryzen 9000 series processors. During final checks, we found the initial production units that were shipped to our channel partners did not meet our full quality expectations. Out of an abundance of caution and to maintain the highest quality experiences for every Ryzen user, we are working with our channel partners to replace the initial production units with fresh units. As a result, there will be a short delay in retail availability. The Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X processors will now go on sale on August 8th and the Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X processors will go on sale on August 15th. We pride ourselves in providing a high-quality experience for every Ryzen user, and we look forward to our fans having a great experience with the new Ryzen 9000 series."

While we have been super eager for the AMD Ryzen 9000 series "Zen 5" desktop processor launch that's been set for 31 July, AMD has issued a last minute delay. Instead the processors will launch in two stages in August.AMD emailed over the following statement a few minutes ago regarding the Ryzen 9000 series launch delay:That's a bummer but at least it's only a slip by one week on the lower tier parts and then roughly two weeks on the higher-end Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 9 9950X processors. At least AMD is taking the cautious approach to verify all parts hitting retail are in good shape.