Initial Support For AMD's Next-Gen, Multi-XCC CDNA Accelerator Starting With Linux 6.4

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 4 April 2023 at 07:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD
As I pointed out at the end of March, AMD has begun bringing up a new CDNA GPU in their Linux kernel driver code, past the currently known Instinct MI300 "GFX940" series. This "GFX943" part is some new CDNA multi-XCC accelerator and the open-source AMD engineers have begun posting many patches for this new GPU target. The initial bits of that support will appear in the upcoming Linux 6.4 cycle.

In the lastest AMDGPU/AMDKFD pull request of new material to go into DRM-Next for queuing until the Linux 6.4 merge window opens in a few weeks, some of that new GPU IP enablement is present.

AMD's latest pull request has the initial GC 9.4.3 support as well as enabling some other IP blocks that are related including NBIO 7.9, GFXHUB 1.2, MMHUB 1.8, and others as part of AMD's "block by block" more modular enablement strategy rather than the days of using colorful fishy codenames for Linux patches or not using any star-based codenames yet for these patches. This work for Linux 6.4 is just the start of the new GFX943 accelerator enablement and will likely continue to see new feature work at least for the next kernel cycle or two (if not longer) and presumably this new accelerator is still months away from launching given AMD's prowess for upstream, open-source launch-day support.

AMDGPU code size for PR


As usual, with all of the automated header file additions, this past week's pull request is very big due to those new IP blocks being added... Another 119k lines of code for what is already the largest mainline Linux kernel driver by line count mainly driven by all the automated, verbose header files for each graphics IP block revision.

This latest AMDGPU pull request also has a number of fixes for SR-IOV, S4, ASPM, RAS, a Navi 1x SMU fix, support for 6.75 Gbps link rates, and more. There is also new feature work around DC "FAMs" functionality. The old Radeon DRM driver has also been converted to use client-based FBDEV emulation.

See this pull request for that latest AMDGPU/AMDKFD feature code now queued for introduction in Linux 6.4 this summer.
