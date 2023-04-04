Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Initial Support For AMD's Next-Gen, Multi-XCC CDNA Accelerator Starting With Linux 6.4
In the lastest AMDGPU/AMDKFD pull request of new material to go into DRM-Next for queuing until the Linux 6.4 merge window opens in a few weeks, some of that new GPU IP enablement is present.
AMD's latest pull request has the initial GC 9.4.3 support as well as enabling some other IP blocks that are related including NBIO 7.9, GFXHUB 1.2, MMHUB 1.8, and others as part of AMD's "block by block" more modular enablement strategy rather than the days of using colorful fishy codenames for Linux patches or not using any star-based codenames yet for these patches. This work for Linux 6.4 is just the start of the new GFX943 accelerator enablement and will likely continue to see new feature work at least for the next kernel cycle or two (if not longer) and presumably this new accelerator is still months away from launching given AMD's prowess for upstream, open-source launch-day support.
As usual, with all of the automated header file additions, this past week's pull request is very big due to those new IP blocks being added... Another 119k lines of code for what is already the largest mainline Linux kernel driver by line count mainly driven by all the automated, verbose header files for each graphics IP block revision.
This latest AMDGPU pull request also has a number of fixes for SR-IOV, S4, ASPM, RAS, a Navi 1x SMU fix, support for 6.75 Gbps link rates, and more. There is also new feature work around DC "FAMs" functionality. The old Radeon DRM driver has also been converted to use client-based FBDEV emulation.
See this pull request for that latest AMDGPU/AMDKFD feature code now queued for introduction in Linux 6.4 this summer.