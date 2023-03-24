Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
AMDGPU Linux Driver Gets Ready For eDP 1.5 Panels With 6.75 Gbps/Lane
Back in late 2021 was the publishing of the eDP 1.5 specification by VESA. The eDP 1.5 spec is backwards compatible with eDP 1.4 while adding an improved Panel Self Refresh (PSR) protocol, improved Adaptive-Sync, and other updates. Among those other changes is adding a 6.75 Gbps/lane option for panels.
The AMDGPU DC code is getting ready for supporting eDP 1.5 panels with 6.75 Gbps/lane and today's patch series makes those preparations. But with not yet having any eDP 1.5 panels supporting that rate, the Linux driver is only exposing that mode when the driver is built with a new "support_eDP1_5" debugging option.
The 6.75 Gbps/lane / eDP 1.5 preparations are part of today's AMDGPU DC patch series. Also part of that patch series is an FPO optimization that for some configurations could help in achieving a lower voltage for the GPU.