AMDGPU Linux Driver Gets Ready For eDP 1.5 Panels With 6.75 Gbps/Lane

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 24 March 2023 at 06:26 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON
Sent out today were the latest AMDGPU Display Core "DC" patches having the latest work done by AMD internally on this display/monitor portion of their driver code. Notable with this round of 19 patches is preparation work for upcoming eDP 1.5 laptop displays.

Back in late 2021 was the publishing of the eDP 1.5 specification by VESA. The eDP 1.5 spec is backwards compatible with eDP 1.4 while adding an improved Panel Self Refresh (PSR) protocol, improved Adaptive-Sync, and other updates. Among those other changes is adding a 6.75 Gbps/lane option for panels.

The AMDGPU DC code is getting ready for supporting eDP 1.5 panels with 6.75 Gbps/lane and today's patch series makes those preparations. But with not yet having any eDP 1.5 panels supporting that rate, the Linux driver is only exposing that mode when the driver is built with a new "support_eDP1_5" debugging option.

The 6.75 Gbps/lane / eDP 1.5 preparations are part of today's AMDGPU DC patch series. Also part of that patch series is an FPO optimization that for some configurations could help in achieving a lower voltage for the GPU.
1 Comment
Related News
AMD's HIPRT Working Its Way To Blender With ~25% Faster Rendering
Linux 6.4 AMD Graphics Driver Picking Up New Power Features For The Steam Deck
Firmware Assisted Shadowing Code Posted For AMD RDNA3 - Needed For SR-IOV
AMDVLK 2023.Q1.3 Released With Various Fixes, TMZ For RDNA2 & Newer
AMD Working On VirtIO GPU & Passthrough GPU Support For Xen Virtualization
VirtIO Native Context Being Worked On For AMD Drivers To Enhance VM Performance
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Thunder Bay Is Officially Canceled, Linux Driver Code To Be Removed
Linux Kernel Networking Driver Development Impacted By Russian Sanctions
Still Have A Use For Adobe Flash? Ruffle Is Working To Safely Emulate It In Rust
Linux 6.4 AMD Graphics Driver Picking Up New Power Features For The Steam Deck
Codon Looks Very Promising For Super-Fast Python Code
Steam Deck Goes On Sale For Steam's Spring Sale
Wine 8.4 Released With The Early Wayland Graphics Driver Code, 51 Bug Fixes
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Enters Its Hard Freeze