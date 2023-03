AMDGPU Linux Driver Gets Ready For eDP 1.5 Panels With 6.75 Gbps/Lane

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

Sent out today were the latest AMDGPU Display Core "DC" patches having the latest work done by AMD internally on this display/monitor portion of their driver code. Notable with this round of 19 patches is preparation work for upcoming eDP 1.5 laptop displays.Back in late 2021 was the publishing of the eDP 1.5 specification by VESA. The eDP 1.5 spec is backwards compatible with eDP 1.4 while adding an improved Panel Self Refresh (PSR) protocol, improved Adaptive-Sync, and other updates. Among those other changes is adding a 6.75 Gbps/lane option for panels.The AMDGPU DC code is getting ready for supporting eDP 1.5 panels with 6.75 Gbps/lane and today's patch series makes those preparations. But with not yet having any eDP 1.5 panels supporting that rate, the Linux driver is only exposing that mode when the driver is built with a new "support_eDP1_5" debugging option.The 6.75 Gbps/lane / eDP 1.5 preparations are part of today's AMDGPU DC patch series . Also part of that patch series is an FPO optimization that for some configurations could help in achieving a lower voltage for the GPU.