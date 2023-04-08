Intel Sends In Last Round Of Graphics Driver Feature Updates For Linux 6.4

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 8 April 2023 at 06:48 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
Following this week's drm-intel-gt-next pull with more Meteor Lake enablement and other new feature code, a final batch of drm-intel-next feature updates were also submitted to DRM-Next for staging ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.4 kernel merge window.

A last batch of new feature code for the Intel "i915" Direct Rendering Manager driver has been sent in for the Linux 6.4 kernel cycle that will be kicking off around the end of April. While Intel's open-source graphics driver engineers are busy working on the new Xe DRM kernel driver for introduction in a future kernel cycle, the existing "i915" DRM driver continues to receive fixes and new improvements.

In this latest pull there is continued Meteor Lake graphics enablement work just as there has been ongoing efforts for a number of months now. More Meteor Lake code is squared away for Linux 6.4. Assuming Meteor Lake is still on track for launching in mobile systems later this year, hopefully the MTL enablement will be stabilized and enabled by default for Linux 6.5 so that it will be in released kernels ahead of the Meteor Lake processor launch.

Intel roadmap slide


A new kernel module option added with this week's Intel DRM update is i915.enable_sagv. This option is if wanting to disable SAGV for debugging purposes. Intel engineer Ville Syrjala wrote in the patch adding the "enable_sagv" option, "currently we have no sane way to forcibly disable SAGV, which makes debugging things a [pain in the ass]. Manually poking at the pcode mailbox with it's various SAGV/QGV/PSF formats is no fun, and likely to be clobbered by the driver anyway. Let's add a modparam for this."

Intel SAGV as a reminder is for the System Agent Geyserville for dynamically tuning the system agent voltage and clock frequencies. On the Linux side SAGV was enabled beginning with Gen12.

This week's pull also has various fixes, high refresh rate PSR (Panel Self Refresh) fixes, various power management fixes, DisplayPort MST fixes, and other work.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel oneAPI 2023.1 Released
Intel Carries Out More Meteor Lake Graphics Enablement For Linux 6.4
Intel Vulkan Driver Squeezes In A Few More Performance Optimizations For Mesa 23.1
Intel Posts Xe DRM Scheduler Patches For Review
Intel Prepares AMX-COMPLEX Support For GCC & LLVM Compilers
Intel IAA 2.0 Accelerator Preparations Coming With Linux 6.4
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Teases Their "Virgo" In-House Manufactured Laptop
Linux 6.4 Bringing Apple M2 Additions For 2022 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini
Valve Shows A Huge Drop In Linux Gamers For March, But The Numbers Are Questionable
Google Posts KVM-CPUFreq Driver To Dramatically Boost VM Performance, Power Efficiency
Wine 8.5 Released With VKD3D 1.7 Included, WinRT App Dark Theme
GTK & Blender Are The Latest Software Supporting Wayland Fractional Scaling
Linux 6.3-rc5 Released - Looking To Be In Good Shape
Chrome 112 Released With WASM Garbage Collection Trial, CSS Nesting