Intel Sends In Last Round Of Graphics Driver Feature Updates For Linux 6.4
A last batch of new feature code for the Intel "i915" Direct Rendering Manager driver has been sent in for the Linux 6.4 kernel cycle that will be kicking off around the end of April. While Intel's open-source graphics driver engineers are busy working on the new Xe DRM kernel driver for introduction in a future kernel cycle, the existing "i915" DRM driver continues to receive fixes and new improvements.
In this latest pull there is continued Meteor Lake graphics enablement work just as there has been ongoing efforts for a number of months now. More Meteor Lake code is squared away for Linux 6.4. Assuming Meteor Lake is still on track for launching in mobile systems later this year, hopefully the MTL enablement will be stabilized and enabled by default for Linux 6.5 so that it will be in released kernels ahead of the Meteor Lake processor launch.
A new kernel module option added with this week's Intel DRM update is i915.enable_sagv. This option is if wanting to disable SAGV for debugging purposes. Intel engineer Ville Syrjala wrote in the patch adding the "enable_sagv" option, "currently we have no sane way to forcibly disable SAGV, which makes debugging things a [pain in the ass]. Manually poking at the pcode mailbox with it's various SAGV/QGV/PSF formats is no fun, and likely to be clobbered by the driver anyway. Let's add a modparam for this."
Intel SAGV as a reminder is for the System Agent Geyserville for dynamically tuning the system agent voltage and clock frequencies. On the Linux side SAGV was enabled beginning with Gen12.
This week's pull also has various fixes, high refresh rate PSR (Panel Self Refresh) fixes, various power management fixes, DisplayPort MST fixes, and other work.