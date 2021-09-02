Qt 6.2 LTS Will Nearly Be At Feature Parity To Qt 5.15

When the Qt 6.0 tool-kit debuted last year much of the early criticism stemmed around it not having all the modules/functionality ported over from Qt5 meanwhile The Qt Company was restricting newer Qt 5.15 LTS point releases to paying customers only. Since then the developers have been working to address the voids in Qt6 and with the upcoming Qt 6.2 as their next long-term support release, all of the important functionality should be in place.
The Qt Company is sharing that for Qt 6.2 LTS, it should effectively be at feature parity to Qt 5.15 LTS. There still is some missing modules and other functionality not directly ported over from Qt 5.15, but those missing elements appear to be for unpopular items that might not have any users or at least ones visible to The Qt Company.
The Qt Company's Peter Schneider wrote today on their blog, "Out of the 77 components that comprise the Qt 5.15 LTS release, 73 are either available in Qt 6.2 LTS out-of-the-box, the functionality has been merged into other components such as the Qt OpenGL Module, or they have been already deprecated during the lifetime of Qt 5 such as the Qt Script modules."
Peter also noted, "Four out of 50 add-on modules have not been included yet. For example, the Qt Location add-on module providing capabilities to draw maps in applications has not been used in many products using Qt. The same is true for the Qt Speech add-on module, which provides a single text-to-speech functionality. The add-on modules Qt PDF and Qt Gamepad had also only few adoptions among developers, making the justification to port them to the re-architected Qt 6 release challenging."
In this morning's Qt blog post he notes that Qt 6.2 LTS should be in very good shape while they are working to address any remaining customer issues around Qt6 functionality. Qt 6.2 should be released at the end of September.
