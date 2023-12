Qt 6.7 Beta Released With Variable Font Support & QRhiWidget Class

The first beta of the Qt 6.7 toolkit is now available for some holiday-time testing.Qt 6.7 is bringing with it QSpan as a re-implementation of C++20's std::span, new classes in the Qt GRPC module for bi-directional streaming calls, support for loading variable application fonts, new QML features, Qt Quick has a new text renderer that will yield better results for rendering very large text, preliminary support for embedding QWindows into a Qt Quick scene, new Qt WebEngine APIs, and the Qt SVG module now supports some elements of SVG 1.1.Qt 6.7 Beta also adds a QRhiWidget class as a tech preview for rendering 3D graphics via any supported hardware accelerated graphics API supported by Qt, such as OpenGL, Vulkan, Direct3D, and Metal.Qt 6.7 is aiming for release in mid-March while four betas and one release candidate are expected before that point.Downloads and more details on the Qt 6.7 Beta 1 release via Qt.io