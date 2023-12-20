Qt 6.7 Beta Released With Variable Font Support & QRhiWidget Class

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 20 December 2023 at 08:58 AM EST. Add A Comment
QT
The first beta of the Qt 6.7 toolkit is now available for some holiday-time testing.

Qt 6.7 is bringing with it QSpan as a re-implementation of C++20's std::span, new classes in the Qt GRPC module for bi-directional streaming calls, support for loading variable application fonts, new QML features, Qt Quick has a new text renderer that will yield better results for rendering very large text, preliminary support for embedding QWindows into a Qt Quick scene, new Qt WebEngine APIs, and the Qt SVG module now supports some elements of SVG 1.1.

Qt 6.7 Beta also adds a QRhiWidget class as a tech preview for rendering 3D graphics via any supported hardware accelerated graphics API supported by Qt, such as OpenGL, Vulkan, Direct3D, and Metal.

Qt 6.7 is aiming for release in mid-March while four betas and one release candidate are expected before that point.

Downloads and more details on the Qt 6.7 Beta 1 release via Qt.io.
Add A Comment
Related News
Qt 6.6.1 Fixes More Than 400 Bugs
Qt Creator 12 Released With Godbolt Compiler Explorer Integration
Qt 6.5 LTS Shifts To Its Commercial-Only Phase
Qt Creator 12 Beta Brings Integrated Compiler Explorer
Qt 6.6 Toolkit Released With More Robust Wayland, Qt Graphs Module
Qt 6.6 Nears Release With RC Offered Up For Testing
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg Lands CLI Multi-Threading As Its "Most Complex Refactoring" In Decades
GNOME Gets A New Terminal Choice: Prompt
Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop Improving Multi-Monitor & Multi-Window Support
Debian Likely Moving Away From i386 In The Near Future
AMD Publishes FSR 3 Source Code
Canonical Details Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop Plans + Ongoing X11 Sunsetting Discussions
The First Rust-Written Network PHY Driver Set To Land In Linux 6.8
Power Management Bugs Hold Up Some Linux Laptops Due To Regulatory Requirements