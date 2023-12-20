Qt 6.7 Beta Released With Variable Font Support & QRhiWidget Class
The first beta of the Qt 6.7 toolkit is now available for some holiday-time testing.
Qt 6.7 is bringing with it QSpan as a re-implementation of C++20's std::span, new classes in the Qt GRPC module for bi-directional streaming calls, support for loading variable application fonts, new QML features, Qt Quick has a new text renderer that will yield better results for rendering very large text, preliminary support for embedding QWindows into a Qt Quick scene, new Qt WebEngine APIs, and the Qt SVG module now supports some elements of SVG 1.1.
Qt 6.7 Beta also adds a QRhiWidget class as a tech preview for rendering 3D graphics via any supported hardware accelerated graphics API supported by Qt, such as OpenGL, Vulkan, Direct3D, and Metal.
Qt 6.7 is aiming for release in mid-March while four betas and one release candidate are expected before that point.
Downloads and more details on the Qt 6.7 Beta 1 release via Qt.io.
Add A Comment