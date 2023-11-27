Qt 6.6.1 Fixes More Than 400 Bugs
Back in October Qt 6.6 released with Qt Graphs being introduced, more robust Wayland support, various render enhancements, and more. Out today is Qt 6.6.1 with more than four hundred bugs resolved.
Qt 6.6.1 is strictly a maintenance point release with fixing hundreds of bugs as a result of all the new features introduced in Qt 6.6. This morning's release announcement by Qt's Jani Heikkinen notes that there are more than 400 bug fixes as well as security updates to find in this first point release.
Qt 6.6.2 meanwhile is expected to be released in January. For Qt long-term support users, as of last month Qt 6.5 shifted to its commercial-only LTS phase.
Looking ahead to the next feature release, Qt 6.7 is due for release around the end of March. The platform and module freeze began for Qt 6.7 a few days ago and the feature freeze is happening next week followed by the branching. Qt 6.7 Beta 1 should be out in mid-December.
