Qt 6.6.1 Fixes More Than 400 Bugs

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 27 November 2023 at 06:40 AM EST. 2 Comments
QT
Back in October Qt 6.6 released with Qt Graphs being introduced, more robust Wayland support, various render enhancements, and more. Out today is Qt 6.6.1 with more than four hundred bugs resolved.

Qt 6.6.1 is strictly a maintenance point release with fixing hundreds of bugs as a result of all the new features introduced in Qt 6.6. This morning's release announcement by Qt's Jani Heikkinen notes that there are more than 400 bug fixes as well as security updates to find in this first point release.

Qt 6.6.2 meanwhile is expected to be released in January. For Qt long-term support users, as of last month Qt 6.5 shifted to its commercial-only LTS phase.

Qt logo


Looking ahead to the next feature release, Qt 6.7 is due for release around the end of March. The platform and module freeze began for Qt 6.7 a few days ago and the feature freeze is happening next week followed by the branching. Qt 6.7 Beta 1 should be out in mid-December.
2 Comments
Related News
Qt Creator 12 Released With Godbolt Compiler Explorer Integration
Qt 6.5 LTS Shifts To Its Commercial-Only Phase
Qt Creator 12 Beta Brings Integrated Compiler Explorer
Qt 6.6 Toolkit Released With More Robust Wayland, Qt Graphs Module
Qt 6.6 Nears Release With RC Offered Up For Testing
Qt 6.6 Wayland Compositor Handoffs Look Promising For More Robust Experience
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
64-bit ARM Linux Kernel Against CPU-Specific Optimizations: "Pretty Unmaintainable"
LLVM Now Using PGO For Building x86_64 Windows Release Binaries: ~22% Faster Builds
Firefox 120 Ready With Global Privacy Control, WebAssembly GC On By Default
The Linux Kernel Preparing To Drop Infrastructure For Old & Obsolete Graphics Drivers
Lenovo Prepares The Linux Kernel For "Ultra-Performance Capability" On Latest ThinkPads
Firefox 121 Is Looking Good For Having Wayland Enabled By Default
Debian's MIPS64EL CPU Port Is At Risk Due To Declining Hardware Access
LACT Is The Newest AMD Radeon GUI Control Panel For Linux