Qt 6.5 LTS Shifts To Its Commercial-Only Phase

"With Qt 6.6.0 released and the first patch release (Qt 6.6.1) coming at November, it is time to enter the commercial-only LTS phase for Qt 6.5 LTS. All existing 6.5 branches remain publicly visible, but they are closed for new commits and cherry-picks. The exception is the Qt WebEngine, which has a 3rd party LGPL dependency.



Closing happens today, 18th of October 2023. After this, the cherry-picks go to another repository that will be available only for the commercial license holders.



The first commercial-only Qt 6.5.4 LTS patch release is planned to be released at the end of November.



The external module maintainers will have access to the Qt 6.5 commercial-only repositories."

