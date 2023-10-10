Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Qt 6.6 Toolkit Released With More Robust Wayland, Qt Graphs Module
Qt 6.6 brings a new module, Qt Graphs, offered up in technical preview form this cycle for combining functionality formerly found with the separate Qt DataVisualization and Qt Charts modules.
Qt 6.6 is set to bring many new features including a more robust Wayland compositor experience, support to the Qt GUI Module for direct access to OpenType features of used fonts, the QRhi family of classes for the Qt Rendering Hardware Interface is now fully documented, the Qt Quick Shapes module adds an experimental curve rendering back-end, support for importing PLY files with Qt Quick 3D, initial Render Extensions support for Qt Quick 3D, Qt SQL adds a Mimer SQL plug-in, and Qt TextToSpeech improvements.
More details on the big Qt 6.6 toolkit release via Qt.org.