Qt 6.6 Toolkit Released With More Robust Wayland, Qt Graphs Module

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 10 October 2023 at 07:33 AM EDT. 3 Comments
QT
The Qt 6.6 toolkit has been released as the newest six-month update to this open-source, cross-platform toolkit.

Qt 6.6 brings a new module, Qt Graphs, offered up in technical preview form this cycle for combining functionality formerly found with the separate Qt DataVisualization and Qt Charts modules.

Qt 6.6 is set to bring many new features including a more robust Wayland compositor experience, support to the Qt GUI Module for direct access to OpenType features of used fonts, the QRhi family of classes for the Qt Rendering Hardware Interface is now fully documented, the Qt Quick Shapes module adds an experimental curve rendering back-end, support for importing PLY files with Qt Quick 3D, initial Render Extensions support for Qt Quick 3D, Qt SQL adds a Mimer SQL plug-in, and Qt TextToSpeech improvements.

Qt logo


More details on the big Qt 6.6 toolkit release via Qt.org.
3 Comments
Related News
Qt 6.6 Nears Release With RC Offered Up For Testing
Qt 6.6 Wayland Compositor Handoffs Look Promising For More Robust Experience
Qt Creator 11 Released With Integrated Terminal, GitHub Copilot Integration
Qt 6.6 Beta Released With New Qt Graphs Module, Text To Speech Improvements
Qt Creator 11 Beta Brings Integrated Terminal, GitHub Copilot
Qt Getting In On Generative AI, Starts By Adding GitHub Copilot To Qt Creator
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glibc Dynamic Loader Hit By A Nasty Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-4 As A Big Improvement For Windows Gaming On Linux
X.Org Hit By New Security Vulnerabilities - Two Date Back To 1988 With X11R2
Linux To Try Again To Disable All RNDIS Protocol Drivers
GNOME Merge Requests Opened That Would Drop X.Org Session Support
OpenJDK Merges Intel's x86-simd-sort For Speeding Up Data Sorting 7~15x
Fwupd 1.9.6 Brings Linux Firmware Updating For AMD Graphics Cards
AMD Ryzen Powered Framework Laptop Linux Testing Held Up By BIOS Issue