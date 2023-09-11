Qt 6.6 Wayland Compositor Handoffs Look Promising For More Robust Experience

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 11 September 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT. 3 Comments
QT
KDE developer David Edmundson has written an interesting blog post looking at robustness improvements coming with Qt 6.6 via QtWayland compositor handoffs support.

Once everything is settled this will make Qt clients more robust and be able to seamlessly migrate between compositors, such as if the running Wayland compositor crashes or similar event is triggered.

For Qt applications at least this QtWayland compositor handoff support is a blessing while it's more of a challenge gracefully dealing with OpenGL/Vulkan apps when a compositor crashes. Besides the QtWayland work within Qt 6.6, on the KDE side they only needed to make a change to the KWin compositor for having a helper process with this initial compositor handoff integration.

Edmundson provided this video showing their initial code in action:


Many more details for those interested via David's blog.
