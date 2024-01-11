Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Qt 6.5.4 LTS Released As First Commercial-Only Release In The Series
This commercial-only phase was expected for Qt 6.5 LTS albeit this v6.5.4 point release ended up slipping from late November until today. What this means is that only paying Qt customers receive access to these new point releases... Roughly one year after each commercial-only point release, Qt then publishes the changes as open-source for the community/public at large.
In today's announcement of the Qt 6.5.4 LTS commercial release, there are around 355 bug fixes and security updates to find with this release, including two CVE fixes. The CVEs are around an integer overflow in Qt's HTTP2 code and loading invalid QML image sources has the potential of causing crashes or other issues within Qt.
Those commercial license holders for the Qt toolkit can download Qt 6.5.4 LTS from your Qt account. Those not commercial customers are best moving onto the latest upstream non-LTS releases.