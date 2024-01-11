Qt 6.5.4 LTS Released As First Commercial-Only Release In The Series

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 11 January 2024 at 06:16 AM EST. Add A Comment
QT
With it being nearly one year since the release of Qt 6.5 LTS and Qt 6.6 having debuted in October, The Qt Company has not put Qt 6.5 LTS into its commercial-only phase with today's Qt 6.5.4 release.

This commercial-only phase was expected for Qt 6.5 LTS albeit this v6.5.4 point release ended up slipping from late November until today. What this means is that only paying Qt customers receive access to these new point releases... Roughly one year after each commercial-only point release, Qt then publishes the changes as open-source for the community/public at large.

Qt current prices


In today's announcement of the Qt 6.5.4 LTS commercial release, there are around 355 bug fixes and security updates to find with this release, including two CVE fixes. The CVEs are around an integer overflow in Qt's HTTP2 code and loading invalid QML image sources has the potential of causing crashes or other issues within Qt.

Those commercial license holders for the Qt toolkit can download Qt 6.5.4 LTS from your Qt account. Those not commercial customers are best moving onto the latest upstream non-LTS releases.
Add A Comment
Related News
Qt 6.7 Beta Released With Variable Font Support & QRhiWidget Class
Qt 6.6.1 Fixes More Than 400 Bugs
Qt Creator 12 Released With Godbolt Compiler Explorer Integration
Qt 6.5 LTS Shifts To Its Commercial-Only Phase
Qt Creator 12 Beta Brings Integrated Compiler Explorer
Qt 6.6 Toolkit Released With More Robust Wayland, Qt Graphs Module
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Looking At Discontinuing Its Source ISOs
Linux 6.8 Network Optimizations Can Boost TCP Performance For Many Concurrent Connections By ~40%
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
A 2024 Discussion Whether To Convert The Linux Kernel From C To Modern C++
GNOME Merges RDP Graphical Remote Login Support
Canonical To Work On Improving Snap Support Across Linux Distributions
Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Improvement Scores Huge Ray-Tracing Wins
Red Hat Evaluating x86-64-v3 Requirement For RHEL 10