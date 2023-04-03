Qt 6.5 LTS Released With Many Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 3 April 2023
Out today is the Qt 6.5 toolkit that is also now the second Qt6 long-term support release.

The Qt 6.5 toolkit brings improved theme and styling support, including better support around dark mode handling on Windows.

Qt 6.5 also adds support for Android 12, upgraded the Boot2Qt software stack to use the Yocto 4.1 Linux distribution release, and upgrades for Qt for WebAssembly is also improved on the platform side.

With Qt 6.5's multimedia support the FFmpeg back-end is now the default for macOS / Windows / Android / desktop Linux while for embedded systems GStreamer is the default. Qt Spatial Audio has also been promoted from technology preview to being a fully supported module with Qt 6.5.

The Qt Company showing off a smart watch demo using Qt 6.5 effects.


Qt 6.5 also has a new Qt Quick Effects module so developers can easily make use of new graphical effects. Qt 6.5 also features a new GRPC module for communicating with gRPC services. Meanwhile the Qt Location module has been restored to a technology preview status in this release.

Among other changes in Qt 6.5 are QOpenGLWidget supporting stereoscopic rendering when supported by the underlying hardware/software and many stability enhancements and other improvements with Qt 6.5 being the newest Long-Term Support (LTS) release.

Downloads and more details on the Qt 6.5 LTS release via Qt.io.
