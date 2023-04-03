Qt 6.5 LTS Released With Many Improvements

Out today is the Qt 6.5 toolkit that is also now the second Qt6 long-term support release.The Qt 6.5 toolkit brings improved theme and styling support, including better support around dark mode handling on Windows.Qt 6.5 also adds support for Android 12, upgraded the Boot2Qt software stack to use the Yocto 4.1 Linux distribution release, and upgrades for Qt for WebAssembly is also improved on the platform side.With Qt 6.5's multimedia support the FFmpeg back-end is now the default for macOS / Windows / Android / desktop Linux while for embedded systems GStreamer is the default. Qt Spatial Audio has also been promoted from technology preview to being a fully supported module with Qt 6.5.



The Qt Company showing off a smart watch demo using Qt 6.5 effects.