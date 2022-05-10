MIPS Claims "Best-In-Class Performance" With New RISC-V eVocore CPUs

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

MIPS Tech is no longer working on their MIPS CPU instruction set architecture but has been taking on RISC-V based designs. Today the company made the bold announcement for their new eVocore P8700 and I8500 multiprocessor IP cores that they offer "Best-In-Class Performance and Scalability."MIPS Tech with their RISC-V based designs is aiming for the "high performance segment of the processor market" and sings many praise these days over this open-source processor ISA.



MIPS

With the new MIPS eVocore P8700 they are referring to it as offering "superscalar performance" and is said to be able to scale up to 64 clusters, 512 cores, and 1024 harts/threads. The eVocore P8700 is expected to be available in Q4.



MIPS