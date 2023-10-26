Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux Patches Speed-Up Kernel Crypto Functions With RISC-V Vector Extensions
The patches are intended to speed-up various Linux kernel crypto operations by leveraging the vector instructions with the RISC-V Cryptography Extensions. These vector instructions for the RISC-V Cryptography Extensions are documented via the riscv-crypto repository.
The 12 patches posted this week accelerate AES cipher, AES with CBC/CTR/ECB/XTS block modes, ChaCha20 stream cipher, GHASH for GCM, SHA-224/256 and SHA-384/512 hash, SM3 hash, and SM4 cipher.
Those interested in this work for speeding up kernel crypto operations with the RISC-V Crypto Vector instructions can see this patch series for all the details.