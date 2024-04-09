SiFive HiFive Premier P550 Announced As New RISC-V Developer Board

Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 9 April 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT. 10 Comments
RISC-V
Since SiFive ceased production of the HiFive Unleashed developer board we've been clamoring for a new and more powerful RISC-V developer board... Today SiFive announced the HiFive Premier P550 as a new developer system offering that will be available this summer.

The HiFive Prmier P550 development system will be available beginning in July 2024 and features 16GB or 32GB of DDR5 memory, 128GB of eMMC flash memory, dual Gigabit Ethernet, five USB 3 ports, a PCI Express x16 slot, and complies with a mini-DTX motherboard form factor.

Powering this new RISC-V developer board is the 12nm Eswin EIC7700 SoC built around a quad-core SiFive P550 performance core complex.

HiFive Premier P550


Pricing information on the HiFive Premier P550 hasn't been announced yet and more documentation on this new RISC-V developer board will come soon. The initial details on this HiFive Premier P550 developer board can be found via SiFive.com. Hopefully we'll see a review sample at Phoronix of this new SiFive developer board for Linux testing and performance benchmarking. While waiting for the HiFive Premier P550 launch you can check out some of my prior SiFive benchmarking on Phoronix.
10 Comments
Related News
RISC-V Adding Kernel-Mode FPU For Linux 6.10 To Enable Recent AMD Display Support
Linux 6.9 Adds New RISC-V Vector-Accelerated Crypto Routines
RISC-V With Linux 6.8 Restores XIP Kernel Support
RISC-V With Linux 6.7 Gains Optimized TLB Flushing, Software Shadow Call Stacks
Linux Patches Speed-Up Kernel Crypto Functions With RISC-V Vector Extensions
Linux RISC-V Preparing For Real-Time Kernel Support (PREEMPT_RT)
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GCC 14 Boasts Nice ASCII Art For Visualizing Buffer Overflows
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
Fedora 42 Change Proposal Wants To Make KDE Plasma The Default Over GNOME
AMD's Longtime Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Advocate Retires
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
KDE On The Importance Of Wayland Explicit Sync
AMD Says They'll Be Open-Sourcing More Of Their GPU Software Stack & Hardware Docs
x86-64-v5? Questions Arise Over The Future Of x86-64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels