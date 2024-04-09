SiFive HiFive Premier P550 Announced As New RISC-V Developer Board
Since SiFive ceased production of the HiFive Unleashed developer board we've been clamoring for a new and more powerful RISC-V developer board... Today SiFive announced the HiFive Premier P550 as a new developer system offering that will be available this summer.
The HiFive Prmier P550 development system will be available beginning in July 2024 and features 16GB or 32GB of DDR5 memory, 128GB of eMMC flash memory, dual Gigabit Ethernet, five USB 3 ports, a PCI Express x16 slot, and complies with a mini-DTX motherboard form factor.
Powering this new RISC-V developer board is the 12nm Eswin EIC7700 SoC built around a quad-core SiFive P550 performance core complex.
Pricing information on the HiFive Premier P550 hasn't been announced yet and more documentation on this new RISC-V developer board will come soon. The initial details on this HiFive Premier P550 developer board can be found via SiFive.com. Hopefully we'll see a review sample at Phoronix of this new SiFive developer board for Linux testing and performance benchmarking. While waiting for the HiFive Premier P550 launch you can check out some of my prior SiFive benchmarking on Phoronix.
10 Comments