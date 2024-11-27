RISC-V Changes For Linux 6.13 Deliver Pointer Masking In User-Space

Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 27 November 2024 at 11:56 AM EST. Add A Comment
RISC-V
The RISC-V CPU port updates have been sent out for the in-development Linux 6.13 kernel.

Most notable for RISC-V this cycle is bringing user-space pointer masking support. RISC-V user-space pointer masking is for memory tagging like Arm's Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) and Intel Linear Address Masking (LAM). The pointer masking makes use of ignored bits of the effective address on RISC-V platforms and can help with memory safety for user-space applications. This RISC-V pointer masking relies on the Smnpm or Ssnpm extensions. This pointer masking support though is disabled by default with user-space must needing to manually enable it. More details in the prior Phoronix article on the topic.


RISC-V for Linux 6.13 also brings support for probing vector misaligned access performance and support for qspinlock on RISC-V systems with Zacas and Zabha support.

More details on the RISC-V updates for Linux 6.13 via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
MIPS P8700 RISC-V CPU Support Posted For LLVM Compiler
RISC-V User-Space Pointer Masking Appears Ready For Linux 6.13
SiFive HiFive Premier P550 RISC-V Development Board Update
RISC-V Wires Up More Kernel Features With Linux 6.12
Linux Preparing Support For The RISC-V Framework Laptop 13
RISC-V Enabling Generic CPU Vulnerabilities Reporting
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReiserFS Has Been Deleted From The Linux Kernel
Linux CoC Announces Decision Following Recent Bcachefs Drama
Bcachefs Changes Rejected Reportedly Due To CoC, Kernel Future "Uncertain"
Linux 6.13 Will Report The Number Of Hung Tasks Since Boot
9elements Takes Over Intel 1st Gen Xeon Scalable "Skylake" Support Within Coreboot
Microsoft Continues "Demikernel" Development LibOS For Kernel-Bypass I/O
Red Hat & Microsoft Bringing RHEL To WSL
Wine 9.22 Enables Wayland Driver By Default