Linux 6.9 Adds New RISC-V Vector-Accelerated Crypto Routines

The RISC-V architecture updates were sent out today for the in-development Linux 6.9 kernel ahead of the v6.9-rc1 release this Sunday.RISC-V with Linux 6.9 implements support for more vector-accelerated crypto routines. Among the work is RISC-V vector accelerated AES-{ECB,CBC,CTR,XTS}, ChaCha20, GHASH, SHA-256, SHA-384, SHA-512, SM3, and SM4 algorithms.

RISC-V Patches for the 6.9 Merge Window



* Support for various vector-accelerated crypto routines.

* Hibernation is now enabled for portable kernel builds.

* mmap_rnd_bits_max is larger on systems with larger VAs.

* Support for fast GUP.

* Support for membarrier-based instruction cache synchronization.

* Support for the Andes hart-level interrupt controller and PMU.

* Some cleanups around unaligned access speed probing and Kconfig settings.

* Support for ACPI LPI and CPPC.

* Various cleanus related to barriers.

* A handful of fixes.

The new kernel on RISC-V also now enables system hibernation support for portable kernel builds, fast GUP handling, support for membarrier-based instruction cache synchronization, ACPI LPI and CPPC support, and other additions.The full list of RISC-V patches for Linux 6.9 can be found via this pull request