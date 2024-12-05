Linux 6.12 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel
Linux stable maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman officially designated Linux 6.12 as this year's long-term support (LTS) kernel version.
The kernel.org documentation was updated today and officially makes Linux 6.12 the newest LTS version after last year's Linux 6.6 LTS series.
Currently the Linux 6.12 LTS state is marked with a projected end-of-life (EOL) of December 2026 -- just two years from now and the same EOL date as the Linux 5.10 / 5.15 / 6.1 / 6.6 LTS series. It's possible the Linux 6.12 LTS timeline will be extended beyond December 2026 but it depends upon the level of support from hardware/software vendors, testers, and the open-source community at large to continue actively using the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel and help in testing new patches for the series, vetting 6.12.xx release candidates, etc.
Linux 6.12 being an LTS kernel doesn't really come at a surprise. Typically the LTS kernel for a given calendar year is the last major release of that year... Linux 6.12 was that for 2024 with its stable debut last month. Linux 6.12 delivers many great features and it's great to serve as the annual LTS version.
