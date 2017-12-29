The KDE-aligned Krita digital painting software has published a retrospective of 2017 and a look ahead to 2018.
The Krita project is planning to put their 4.0 string freeze into effect at end of day on New Year's Eve. If all goes as planned, the Krita 4.0 release will then happen in March.
Krita 4.0 is going to feature Python scripting support, SVG vector layers, a new text tool, a stacked brushes ability, a lazy coloring brush, and many other new features.
Other improvements expected of Krita in 2018 include performance improvements, more bug fixes, and other enhancements. There's also research into porting Krita to iOS/Android but as of yet nothing is ready.
Those wishing to learn more about the current state and future plans for the Krita digital painting software can do so via today's blog post.
