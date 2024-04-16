KDE Plasma 6.0.4 Ships With Dozens Of Bug Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 16 April 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT. 9 Comments
KDE
It's been three weeks since the Plasma 6.0.3 point release while today KDE has shipped Plasma 6.0.4 as its April bug-fix release.

There have been dozens of bug fixes to materialize over the past three weeks that worked their way into Plasma 6.0.4. Three of the most notable bug fixes noted in today's release announcement is fixing the export of URLs to the Desktop Portal on drag and copy, fixing the System Monitor column configuration dialog being too small on the system overview page, and checking the actual battery for the charge state workaround with Plasma's battery applet.

Plasma 6.0.4 also has a number of Wayland fixes including for KWin to send data offer source actions only for drag and drop, KWin on Wayland to emit the closed signal immediately after marking a window as closed, and other Wayland fixes.

KDE Plasma 6 desktop


KPipeWire has also seen a number of fixes, Discover has a Flatpak crash fix, a Plasma NetworkManager memory leak fix, many print manager fixes, and various other Plasma fixes.

Downloads and more details on today's KDE Plasma 6.0.4 point release via KDE.org.
9 Comments
Related News
KDE's Busy Week With Landing Explicit Sync & Many Other Changes
KDE Frameworks 6.1 Released With Many Improvements & Fixes
KDE's KWin Merges Wayland Explicit Sync Support
KDE On The Importance Of Wayland Explicit Sync
KDE Plasma 6 Can Now Sync Your RGB-Backlit Keyboard With Your Desktop's Accent Color
KDE Introduces New Marknote App
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Announces New Collaboration With Qualcomm
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Fedora 41 Looks To "-O3" Optimizations For Its Python Build
APT 2.9 Released: Debian's APT 3.0 To Have A New UI With Colors, Columnar Display & More
KDE's KWin Merges Wayland Explicit Sync Support
Gentoo Linux Now An SPI Project
Open-Source Radeon Driver Enables Support For Vulkan Video H.264/H.265 Encode