KDE Plasma 6.0.4 Ships With Dozens Of Bug Fixes
There have been dozens of bug fixes to materialize over the past three weeks that worked their way into Plasma 6.0.4. Three of the most notable bug fixes noted in today's release announcement is fixing the export of URLs to the Desktop Portal on drag and copy, fixing the System Monitor column configuration dialog being too small on the system overview page, and checking the actual battery for the charge state workaround with Plasma's battery applet.
Plasma 6.0.4 also has a number of Wayland fixes including for KWin to send data offer source actions only for drag and drop, KWin on Wayland to emit the closed signal immediately after marking a window as closed, and other Wayland fixes.
KPipeWire has also seen a number of fixes, Discover has a Flatpak crash fix, a Plasma NetworkManager memory leak fix, many print manager fixes, and various other Plasma fixes.
Downloads and more details on today's KDE Plasma 6.0.4 point release via KDE.org.